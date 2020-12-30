Global Animal Vaccine Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

The global animal vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Though the awareness towards vaccinating animals is low in a number of developing countries, various government initiatives and vaccination programs by animal welfare organizations are driving the growth of global animal vaccine market. Establishment of national vaccination awareness month is one of the steps taken by the government to create awareness among the public towards animal health and welfare. For instance, National Vaccination Awareness Month is observed during the month of August in the US, that has been designed for raising awareness regarding the importance of pet immunization.

Further, Health Officials in Canada and UK collaboratively started a new initiative in April 2018, to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in livestock and aquaculture production in low- and middle-income countries. Global AMR Innovation Fund of UK government and International Development Research Centre (IDRC) of Canada through Innovet-AMR, a partnership will fund and support research for the development of new and innovative animal vaccines and other innovative veterinary solutions for reducing the use of antimicrobials in livestock and aquaculture in LMICs. It is a four-year initiative that is supported by $22.1 million. Globally, important antibiotics are commonly used in the production of food in high- as well as low-income countries in the animal vaccine industry.

Furthermore, one of the leading poultry farms, CHI Farm in Nigeria in September 2018, has announced to open a new diagnostic center with the support of Zoetis and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). The new diagnostic center is a part of a three-year initiative for building a sustainable veterinary diagnostic network and animal health infrastructure in Nigeria through the African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement (A.L.P.H.A.) initiative. The BMGF has funded a grant of $18.4 million, that will be used to upgrade more laboratories across the region. This will make veterinary services, and medicines accessible to the farmers in the region.

Moreover, players operating in the global animal vaccine market are taking initiatives by launching awareness programs in low-income countries to raise awareness regarding animal health and welfare. For instance, Boehringer Ingelheim in December 2018, launched ‘LastMile’ initiative, which is an integrated solutions-driven program that is aimed at addressing crucial animal health challenges by making animal medical resources available in hard-to-reach areas. The initiative targets ruminants, such as sheep, goats, and cattle, and will further expand to poultry. The company established this initiative with support from the Global Alliance for Livestock Veterinary Medicines (GALVmed) and sponsored by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for bridging gaps in access, availability, and awareness of animal healthcare solutions for smallholder farmers in Africa.

Global Animal Vaccine Market – Segment

By Type

Porcine Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines

Livestock Vaccines

Aquaculture Vaccines

Companion Animal Vaccines

Others

By Technology

Live Attenuated Vaccine

Killed/Inactivated Vaccine

Recombinant Vaccines

Others

Global Animal Vaccine Market – Regional

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

