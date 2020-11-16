Incremental Sales to Drive the Coronary Artery Imaging Market from 2020 to 2030

Coronary Artery disease (CAD) is a cardiovascular disorder which is caused by reduced flow or absent of blood flow in arteries that enclose and supply the heart which is commonly known as Ischemia. Usually in a coronary artery, due to deposition of fat, cholesterol, and calcium forms a thick layer in the wall of arteries which reduces the flow of blood. Coronary artery disease due to the limitation of blood flow the myocardial cell starts decreasing due to lack of oxygen. Sometimes, coronary artery disease Patients suffer from chest pain, heartburn, discomfort in the shoulder, arm, back and neck. Usually, coronary artery imaging modalities include coronary CT angiography, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging and radionuclide modalities like single proton emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET) and PET/CT. Several contrasting agents are used for the enhancement of the image. Iodine based contrast agents are widely used for the enhancement of CT images while gadolinium for the MRI images. Radio-opaque iodine contrast dye is widely used in CT scan which is injected through coronary arteries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CAD is the most common type of heart disease. Almost 610,000 people die due to this disease in the U.S. that is 1 in every 4 deaths. According to CDC, about 365,000 people die in the United States in the year 2014 due to coronary artery disease. According to American heart association (AHO) a majority of people of 65 or older die due to coronary arterial disease.

The global coronary artery imaging market is driven by the increasing incidence of coronary artery disease. Coronary Artery disease is one the common causes of death. Coronary Artery imaging market addresses common challenges such as the diagnosis. As there is a strong demand for high resolution, label free, fast and in vivo imaging tools in these areas. There is a rate of coronary artery diseases, and aging population which helps to increase the demand of coronary artery imaging global market. Growing the use of CT and MRI is also expected to drive the growth of coronary artery imaging global market. However Coronary computed tomography (CCT) is not only scan and read procedure as it involves high radiation dosages due to prolonged scan time.

The global coronary artery imaging market is classified on the basis of product type, application type, end user and geographical region.

On the basis of product type the global coronary artery imagining market can be segmented as:

MRI Equipment

CT Scanner

X-rays Equipment

Single photon emission computed tomography(SPECT)

Positron emission tomography(PET)

PET/CT

On the basis of application type the global coronary artery imaging market can be segmented as:

Synchronous(Real time)

Asynchronous(Non real time)

On the basis of end user the global coronary artery imaging market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Specialized clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

The global coronary artery imaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end user and geographical region. On the basis of product type it is segmented into MRI, CT scanner, X-rays, Ultrasound, Single photon emission computed tomography(SPECT) and positron emission tomography(PET). CT and MRI is preferably widely used in coronary artery imaging. On the basis of application type it is segmented into synchronous and asynchronous type. Usually synchronous type is widely used as in this images are in real time. On the basis of end user it is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers. Hospitals covers a major share in the global coronary artery imaging market due to their easy availability of coronary artery imaging devices and increasing patterns for the treatment of coronary arteries diseases. The coronary artery imaging market is expected to grow at a healthy growth during the forecast period.

By Region, Coronary artery imaging market is segmented into following seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe , Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global coronary artery imaging market as it occupies a major share in this market followed by Europe. However, emerging countries like India and China are expected to record strong growth, due to high rise in investments by public & private players for providing improved healthcare services.

The key players in the coronary artery imaging market are

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Siemsens Healthcare. Philips N.V. Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

