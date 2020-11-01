Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market report contains a primary overview of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275301

Competitor Landscape: Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

BarChip Pty Ltd.

BCM GRC Ltd.

Betofiber A.S.

Blueconcrete

CHENG Concrete

Fibrex Construction Group

Fibrobeton Yap? Elemanlar?

Fishstone

Formglas Products Ltd.

Frey-Fil Corporation

GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd.

Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.

HUESKER

Loveld Nv

Low & Bonar

Pennine Stone Ltd.

Propex Operating Company

LLC.

Surecrete Design Products

Telling Ltd Market Overview:

The global glass fiber reinforced concrete market is expected to record a CAGR of over 9.5% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major factors driving the market studied are increased emphasis on green buildings (LEED ratings), superior mechanical characteristics (high strength-to-weight ratio), and the use of recycled material for production.

-Premium pricing, lack of ductility, and constraints regarding DIY activities are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.