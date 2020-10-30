Corrugated Boxes Market Was Valued At USD 61,229.4 Million Till 2025

Summary

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope by Type (Rigid Boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes, Telescope Boxes, Slotted Boxes and Others), By Wall Construction (Single-Wall, Double-Wall, Triple-Wall), By Application (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Personal Care, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Others) And Region – Forecast To 2025

Market Synopsis

The global Corrugated Boxes Market is driven by Asia-Pacific followed by Europe. In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 49.50% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Steady growth in e-commerce business and food and beverage industry in Asia-Pacific region offers a potential opportunity for the Corrugated Boxes Market to boom during the forecast period. The Europe region has the highest paper recycling rate which is leading to an increased production of corrugated boxes.

The global Corrugated Boxes Market was valued at USD 61,229.4 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period

Corrugated boxes are used in various applications such as food & beverages, consumer goods, personal care, healthcare, e-commerce and others. Among these, food and beverages segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period. In the food and beverage industry, corrugated boxes are used for products such as liquid bottles, fruits & vegetables and processed foods such as readymade pizzas along with confectionary products. In addition, online retailing of food and beverages has also boosted the use of corrugated boxes, resulting in overall market growth.

Key Players

The key players of the global Corrugated Boxes Market are Mondi Group (Austria), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland) , International Paper Company (U.S.), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), WestRock (U.S.), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Archis Packaging Pvt. Ltd. (India), Europac Group (U.K.), KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (U.S.) and Nefab Group (Sweden).

Market Research Analysis

The global Corrugated Boxes Market has been analyzed based on the three segments, namely type, wall construction, application across four geographic regions. Based on type, the market has been segmented as rigid boxes, self-erecting boxes, telescope boxes, slotted boxes and others. In 2016, rigid boxes segment was valued at USD 18,062.7 million. Rigid box is the sturdiest type of corrugated box, providing enough safety for the products in transit. On the basis of wall construction, the Corrugated Boxes Market is bifurcated as single-wall, double-wall and triple-wall. Among these, single-wall accounted for the largest market share of 41.20% in 2016. As, single wall corrugated sheets are cheaply available and are widely used as a shipping case for online merchants.

Based on applications, the market has been segmented as food & beverages, consumer goods, personal care, healthcare, e-commerce and others. The increased demand for processed food products is leading to the increased adoption of the corrugated boxes. Food & Beverages segment accounted for the largest market share of in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Corrugated Boxes Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Corrugated Boxes Market by its type, by wall construction, by application and regions.

By Type

Rigid Boxes

Self-Erecting Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Slotted Boxes

Others

By Wall Construction

Single-Wall Corrugated Boxes

Double-Wall Corrugated Boxes

Triple-Wall Corrugated Boxes

By Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Personal Care

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of World

