North American air coolers Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

North American air coolers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for small and portable air coolers is one of the major factors driving the market growth. As per the US Department of Energy, room evaporative coolers are becoming highly famous in the western US having milder summer weather. These coolers can decrease the temperature in a single room by 5° to 15°F. Two-stage evaporative coolers are new and more efficient. These coolers use more efficient motors, a pre-cooler, and more effective pads, as well as don’t add more humidity to the home. Owing to their added expense, these evaporative coolers are normally used in the US areas where daytime temperatures frequently surpassed 100°F. Additionally, air coolers need low maintenance and offer potential environmental benefits with very low power consumption and no harmful chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) emissions. This, in turn, is expected to support the demand for air coolers in North American region.

North American air coolers market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the market is classified into a tower, desert, and others. Based on the application, the market is classified into residential and commercial. In 2019, residential air coolers to witness the largest share in the market owing to the significant demand for cost-effective and energy-saving cooling systems in residential. Additionally, increasing residential construction is expected to support the demand for energy-efficient air coolers owing to low energy consumption and capital cost compared to air conditioners (ACs).

North America Air Coolers Market Segmentation

By Type

Tower

Desert

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Regional Analysis

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Carrier Corp.

Essick Air Products, Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics

NewAir

Phoenix Manufacturing Inc.

Portacool Evaporative Coolers

Symphony Ltd.

