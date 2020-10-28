Middle-East And Africa Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Advance Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Airport Ground Handling Systems production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Airport Ground Handling Systems industry. The Airport Ground Handling Systems market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Airport Ground Handling Systems market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The Middle-East and Africa airport ground handling systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Segmentation:

This report on Middle-East And Africa Airport Ground Handling Systems market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Middle-East And Africa market for Airport Ground Handling Systems. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Inquire for sample copy at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353713/middle-east-and-africa-airport-ground-handling-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=11

Middle-East And Africa Airport Ground Handling Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Siemens AG, Cavotec SA, ALVEST, usimat sermees, DENGE – Ground Support Equipment Manufacturer (GSE), ERSEL, High Dam, Excel Group, amongst others.

Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Necessitating the Procurement of the Latest Ground Handling Systems

In the Middle-East and Africa, the number of people opting for air travel increased in the past few years. In 2019, airlines in this region accounted for over 12% of the global air passenger traffic. The increase in passenger traffic resulted in an increase in pressure on airports and airlines to opt for advanced ground handling infrastructure that can enhance their ground operations and support their motive of reducing aircraft turnaround time. Correspondingly, airports are procuring an array of ground handling systems to facilitate the quick and smooth flow of passengers, baggage, and cargo, thereby increasing the efficiency of the airports. Moreover, ground handlers are procuring environment-friendly technologies that reduce the carbon footprint from the ever-increasing number of airport ground handling operations. In Dubai International Airport, the ground handling service provider, dnata, replaced many of its ramp vehicles, GSEs, and forklifts, with hybrid or electric alternatives that help in extending life-cycles, decrease engine emissions and reduce waste.

Saudi Arabia is Expected to Show Significant Growth in the Market

Saudi Arabia witnessed the highest number of passenger traffic and flight movements from airports in 2018. Its passenger traffic grew from 92.42 million passengers in 2017, to 99.86 million passengers in 2018, with an increase of 8%. The Saudi government approved an expansion plan for the country’s airports to renovate old airports and new ones constructed, as a part of the transport development program for Vision 2030. The planned expansion includes the redevelopment of the airports in Al Ahsa, Abha, Al Qassim, Arar, Hail, and Jazan, as well as the construction of new terminals at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. There are also plans to develop new airports in Al-Qunfudah, Farasan Island and Taif, Riyadh North, and Riyadh South. Correspondingly, ground handling companies are being awarded long-term ground handling contracts. In January 2020, SATS Saudi Arabia won a 25-year cargo terminal concession in King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353713/middle-east-and-africa-airport-ground-handling-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=11

This independent 80 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 40 tables and figures examining the Airport Ground Handling Systems market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Impact of low unit costs, diversified product ranges and intense competition on the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Regional analysis of the market

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]