Middle East & Africa General Aviation Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Middle East & Africa General Aviation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa General Aviation market report contains a primary overview of the Middle East & Africa General Aviation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Middle East & Africa General Aviation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Middle East & Africa General Aviation industry.
Competitor Landscape: Middle East & Africa General Aviation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Business Jet Segment will Continue to be the Largest Market in the Years to Come
The business jet segment is the major revenue generating segment for the market as of 2018. In the Middle East region, the demand for large-cabin and long-range business jets is the highest and is a major driver for the business jet segment’s growth. The business jet segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years in the region, after a downfall for several years, mainly due to the economic downturn. Business jet manufacturers have also shifted their focus and are considering the Middle East as a high potential region for future business jet sales, as several companies in the United States and Europe are cutting back on frills like the corporate plane charter in an attempt to save money and appease investors.
Saudi Arabia is the Largest Market for General Aviation in the Region as of 2018
In 2018, Saudi Arabia was the biggest market for business aviation activity in the Middle East region, accounting for more than one-third of the total business aircraft in the Middle East region. The high wealth in the country makes its a lucrative market for general aviation. However, UAE, another wealthy nation in the region, is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the years to come. General aviation is witnessing tremendous growth in the United Arab Emirates and the growth can be traced to the increase in the presence of general aviation players in the region. Dubai is projected to be a major destination in the Middle East during the forecast period, both for business travel purposes and tourist purposes. All these factors are anticipated to help the growth of the UAE general aviation market.
Detailed TOC of Middle East & Africa General Aviation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Helicopters
5.1.2 Piston Fixed Wing
5.1.3 Turboprop
5.1.4 Business Jet
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Middle East & Africa
5.2.1.1 UAE
5.2.1.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.1.3 Qatar
5.2.1.4 Egypt
5.2.1.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Textron Inc.
6.4.2 Embraer SA
6.4.3 Bombardier Inc.
6.4.4 The Boeing Company
6.4.5 General Dynamics Corporation (Gulfstream)
6.4.6 Dassault Aviation
6.4.7 Cirrus Aircraft
6.4.8 Pilatus Aircraft
6.4.9 Airbus SE
6.4.10 ATR Aircraft
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
