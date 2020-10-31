Europe Aviation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Europe Aviation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Europe Aviation market report contains a primary overview of the Europe Aviation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Europe Aviation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Europe Aviation industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245129

Competitor Landscape: Europe Aviation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245129

Key Market Trends:

The General Aviation Segment is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR during the Forecast period

General Aviation in Europe is anticipated to grow at a fast pace in the coming years, primarily due to the procurement of private aircraft and the growth of the charter services. Textron Inc., one of the prominent manufacturer of general aviation aircraft, over the past two years delivered ten Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprop aircraft to Tuareg Aerobatics. The aircraft fleet is operated by Mack Air, as part of the charter, cargo, and logistics services provided to a network of independently owned bush safari lodges in the Okavango Delta and Kalahari regions in Botswana. In mid 2018, Textron Inc. delivered a Cessna Citation M2 and a Cessna Citation CJ3+ for Guernsey Air Operations in the Channel Islands. The deliveries indicate the growing demand for general aviation aircraft even in smaller islands. The ORTA°C operations team manages the aircraft on behalf of its clients and use the aircraft for international commercial charter. Bell, a part of Textron Inc., delivered the first two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X for a European customer. The 505 received its certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency earlier in November 2017. Recently, Wijet took delivery of its first HondaJet. The aircraft is operated across Europe for charter services. Wijet and Honda Aircraft signed a MoU in 2018 for the delivery of 16 HondaJets. With growing procurement and growth of air taxi services, the general aviation market is anticipated for steep growth in the coming years.

France Held a Major Share in the Europe Aviation Market in 2018

Airbus and Dassault Aviation, two of the major aircraft OEMs are based in France. This has attracted several tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers to establish their facilities in this country. France is among the leading countries in Europe that have a vertically developed Aerospace industry. Recently, Web Industries Inc., a US-based formatter of advanced materials, including high-performance composites used in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets, acquired 100% of the shares of Omega Systèmes Atlantique and Omega Systèmes Aquitaine in France. The acquisition is a strategic move to expand its presence in France and to provide services and engineering to support aerospace customers’ demand for formatting and materials management services. In 2018, Airbus reached its production target of 10 aircraft per month for its A350 XWB program. KLM operates 12 Boeing 747-400 and plans to retire the fleet by 2021. Likewise, Air France operates six A340-300s and foresees a full retirement of the type by the end of 2020. Air France-KLM has 28 A350-900s on firm order. Growth is equally strong even in the French defense sector. For instance, in 2018, the French Defence Procurement Agency placed an order for three more Airbus A330 MRTT tankers for the French Air Force. It is a part of the multi-year contract signed by Airbus with the French Ministry of Defence for 12 A330 MRTTs in 2014. France and Germany also teamed up to build a new fighter jet that is expected to enter service by 2040. As per the agreement signed in 2018, France may lead the program and Germany may help to finance the project. Such developments are likely to help France to maintain its market dominance and compete with the United Kingdom and Germany during the forecast period.

Reason to buy Europe Aviation Market Report:

Europe Aviation market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Europe Aviation market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Europe Aviation market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Europe Aviation and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Europe Aviation market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245129

Detailed TOC of Europe Aviation Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Commercial Aviation

5.1.1.1 Passenger

5.1.1.2 Freight

5.1.2 Military Aviation

5.1.2.1 Combat Aircraft

5.1.2.2 Non-combat Aircraft

5.1.3 General Aviation

5.1.3.1 Helicopter

5.1.3.2 Piston Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.1.3.3 Turboprop Aircraft

5.1.3.4 Business Jet

5.2 Country

5.2.1 UK

5.2.1.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.1.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.1.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.1.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

5.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.2.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.2.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.2.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

5.2.3 France

5.2.3.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.3.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.3.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.3.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

5.2.4 Italy

5.2.4.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.4.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.4.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.4.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.5.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.5.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.5.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.5.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Saab AB

6.4.2 Airbus SE

6.4.3 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

6.4.4 Dassault Aviation SA

6.4.5 Leonardo SpA

6.4.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.7 The Boeing Company

6.4.8 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.9 Textron Inc.

6.4.10 Daher*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Building Insulation Materials Market Size Analysis: Growth Factors, Share by Regional Production, Revenue and Regional Trends with Key Players to 2026

Enterprise Vulnerability Scanning Market – Global Leading Players 2020 | Future Growth, Business Prospects, Industry Updates, Upcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Cefprozil Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Storage Hopper Market – Global Business Share 2020 Growth Factors by Top Manufacturers, Industry Size, New Opportunities, Future Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Antistatic Plastic Additive Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026

Helical Rotor Pumps Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Spreadable Industrial Margarine Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026

Bipolar Push-button Switches Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Teleshopping Market 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Outlook by 2025

Temperature Logger Market 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Direct Exchange Geothermal Heat Pump Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

PCA Unit Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025