Business Jet Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

Key Market Trends:

Growing Preference for Long Range Business Jets

Procurement of ultra-long range jets (> 5000 Nm) is on a rise and currently holds a major share in the business jet market, globally. Some of the prominent aircraft models in this range are Gulfstream G650/650ER, Dassault’s Falcon 7X, and Boeing’s BBJ 777/787.

Bombardier Business Aircraft, Gulfstream, and Textron Aviation are expected to have higher deliveries, with Dassault Aviation and Embraer Executive Jets following close behind.

Bombardier, Gulfstream, and other major players offer seats with varying capacities, based on the types of business jets. As business jets are being utilized by sports persons, government officials, tourists, business people, etc., seating capacity differs according to the requirements of the people hiring the jet. Business jets opted for by tourists and business class passengers are anticipated to have higher seating capacity, compared to others.

Apart from domestic and commercial applications, country-specific military bases and civilian operators deploy business jets for long and short hauls.

North America Leading the Business Jet Market

Presently, North America dominates the business jet market and is one of the premium markets for business jet operations. However, the market is beginning to saturate, which has shifted the focus of OEMs toward the Middle East & African and Asia-Pacific markets. The Asia-Pacific business jet market is evolving with rising investments on general aviation airport infrastructures. Hence, the Asia-Pacific business jet market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview and Current Scenario

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Range

5.1.1 Less than 3,000 NM

5.1.2 3,000 – 5,000 NM

5.1.3 Greater than 5000 NM

5.2 By Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Light Jet

5.2.2 Mid-size Jet

5.2.3 Large Jet

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 South America

5.3.3.1 Brazil

5.3.3.2 Argentina

5.3.3.3 Rest of South America

5.3.4 Europe

5.3.4.1 United Kingdom

5.3.4.2 France

5.3.4.3 Germany

5.3.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.4 Iran

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Airbus Business Jet

6.4.2 Boeing Business Jet

6.4.3 Bombardier

6.4.4 Dassault Aviation

6.4.5 Embraer

6.4.6 Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

6.4.7 Textron Aviation

6.4.8 Emirates Executive

6.4.9 ExecuJet

6.4.10 Executive Jet Charter Limited

6.4.11 Flexjet LLC

6.4.12 Gama Aviation

6.4.13 Grafair

6.4.14 NetJets Inc.

6.4.15 Qatar Executive

6.4.16 Royal Jet

6.4.17 Tag Aviation

6.4.18 Vista Jet

6.4.19 Air Charter International

6.4.20 Bloom Business Jets*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

