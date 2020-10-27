Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market report contains a primary overview of the Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) industry.
Competitor Landscape: Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Growth of Nanomedicine is Expected to Provide High Opportunities for the Treatment of Neurological Diseases, Over the Forecast Period
A large number of brain disorders with neurological and psychological conditions result in short-term and long-term disabilities. Recent years observed a significant number of research studies being published on methods for the synthesis of nanoparticle-encapsulated drugs within in vivo and in vitro studies. The insufficient absorbance of oral drugs administered for a range of neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson disease, tumor, neuro-AIDS, among others, opens up the necessity of nanomedicine with stem cell therapy. Some of the registered nanoparticles for the complex CNS treatment are a gold nanoparticle, lipid nanoparticle, and chitosan nanoparticles.
Other than neurological diseases, research-based progress was found in the treatment of cancers, with the scientific communities identifying new metabolic pathways to find better drug combination using nanomedicine.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Market
In the United States, several companies are closely observing the developments in nanostructured materials across various applications in the healthcare industry, including medical devices, to improve efficiency and efficacy. In the United States, the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), which was initiated in 2000, is among the supreme bodies that manage all nanotechnology-related activities. Under the NNI, several agencies are working in collaboration with companies and universities. For instance, nano-manufacturing in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs were developed for both commercial and public use. Companies are targeting the treatment of several cancer types and infectious diseases through immunotherapy, where nanoemulsion vaccines and drugs play a significant role. In the United States, one of the major challenges associated with nanotechnology is the ability to integrate nanoscale materials into new devices and systems, along with an application of novel properties at the nano-level. Thus, most of the companies are investing in R&D. Nanotechnology is likely to play a significant role in the delivery of drugs. In the recent strategic plan presented by the NNI in 2016, several programs were identified to further advance the research and development programs, over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Genetic and Cardiovascular Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Advancements in Nanoscale Technologies for Diagnostic Procedures
4.2.3 Growing Preference for Personalized Medicines
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost
4.3.2 Stringent Regulations for Commercial Introduction
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Drug Delivery
5.1.2 Biomaterials
5.1.3 Active Implants
5.1.4 Diagnostic Imaging
5.1.5 Tissue Regeneration
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 By Disease
5.2.1 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.2.2 Oncological Diseases
5.2.3 Neurological Diseases
5.2.4 Orthopedic Diseases
5.2.5 Infectious Diseases
5.2.6 Other Diseases
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 France
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 UK
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Sanofi SA
6.1.2 Celegene Corporation
6.1.3 CytImmune Sciences Inc.
6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.5 Luminex Corporation
6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.7 Nanobiotix
6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.9 Starpharma Holdings Limited
6.1.10 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
