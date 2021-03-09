Dortmund vs Sevilla Channel: The right way to Watch UEFA Champions League On-line- Are living Movement Reddit

Borussia Dortmund tackle Sevilla in the second one leg of the golf equipment’ Champions League last-16 tie this night.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla reside movement: The right way to watch Champions League on-line and on TV. Dortmund host Sevilla within the Champions League on Tuesday night

The primary leg used to be an exhilarating conflict, with Dortmund triumphing to take a 3-2 mixture lead into this night’s sport. Erling Haaland netted two of the German group’s the most important away aims, whilst Luuk de Jong’s past due strike for Sevilla provides the Los angeles Liga outfit a real probability to development to the quarter-finals.

However Sevilla, who certified for this season’s version of the event via profitable the Europa League final time period, input this 2d leg in deficient shape. Julen Lopetegui’s aspect have misplaced 3 of the 4 video games they have got performed for the reason that opposite fixture with Dortmund, who’ve gained 3 in their 4 suits for the reason that first leg.

BVB’s best defeat in that run used to be of their most up-to-date time out, through which they had been 4-2 losers in opposition to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Right here’s the whole thing you wish to have to find out about this night’s Champions League conflict.

When is it?

The sport will kick off at 8pm GMT in Dortmund, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The fit will air live to tell the tale BT Game, with subscribers additionally in a position to movement the motion live to tell the tale the broadcaster’s website online and app.

What’s the group information?

Axel Witsel and Marcel Schmelzer stay out for Dortmund, with the injured Manuel Akanji additionally set to be absent right here. Giovanni Reyna, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Guerreiro all overlooked the defeat via Bayern, and their availability this night is up within the air.

Aleix Vidal will leave out out for Sevilla, in the meantime, regardless that Jules Kounde and Yassine Bounou may just go back for the Spanish aspect.

Predicted line-ups

Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Can, Hummels, Guerreiro; Delaney, Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Danger; Haaland

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Odds

Dortmund: 6/5

Draw: 13/5

Sevilla: 21/10

Prediction

Dortmund aren’t all the time the most productive at preserving their nerve in moments like this, but when Haaland turns up they must safe protected passage previous Sevilla. Dortmund 2-1 Sevilla (5-3 mixture).

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla Are living Movement: Watch Champions League On-line, TV Channel

Sevilla and Dortmund performed probably the most extra thrilling first legs of the UEFA Champions League’s spherical of 16, and all indicators level to a rerun in their explosive 3-2 outcome final month.

With 3 away aims scored within the first part of the primary leg final month, Dortmund comes into Tuesday’s 2d leg with the transparent merit—along side the Champions League’s best goalscorer this season in Erling Haaland. Luuk de Jong’s past due function within the first leg provides Sevilla hope of overturning the end result, regardless that, and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Dortmund can be with no key participant in 20-year-old England phenom Jadon Sancho because of harm. Haaland had an harm scare of his personal this weekend when he used to be subbed off in an entertaining 4-2 loss to rival Bayern Munich. The Norwegian world scored two aims within the first 10 mins to provide him 45 aims in 46 appearances for Dortmund since strolling back from RB Salzburg simply over a yr in the past. However Dortmund supervisor Edin Terzic allayed all fears when he showed that Haaland can be to be had to stand Sevilla.

Opposite to their 6th position status within the Bundesliga, Dortmund is in nice shape in Champions League, the place the membership has now not misplaced in its final seven house suits within the pageant.

Sevilla can be determined to attain a minimum of two aims to conquer the 3-2 deficit—one thing the Spanish aspect has now not completed in its final 3 suits—whilst seeking to stave off a Dortmund assault that has now not been close out since September.