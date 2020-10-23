Complete Report on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2022 Thriving and Estimated By Top Key Players

Building Information Modeling (BIM), is a digital representation of a construction project, which can be used by architects, engineers and other construction professionals. It helps in planning, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the diverse physical infrastructure coupled with speedy data exchange among the involved entities. Nowadays, this software tool is becoming exceptionally popular among end users owing to its lucrative advantages such as increased return on investments (ROIs), time and money saving.

Rapidly increasing number of construction projects globally, rising awareness of BIM and associated benefits, and the growing demand for automated models in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, have been facilitating its adoption in construction industry, especially for commercial and infrastructure projects. Moreover, government mandates regarding usage of BIM in building constructions would further boost its adoption worldwide.

Enhanced data communication and coordination among various stakeholders coupled with improved construction productivity provides a leading edge to the BIM users. However, high cost of software and limited number of trained professionals are hindering the market growth to an extent. Technological advancements to manage data at a remote server and improved user inter-coordination enabled effectively by cloud based solutions have created ample opportunities for the market growth.

Some of the key players of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:

Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., AECOM, Nemetschek AG. and Asite Solutions Limited.

Recently launched mobile applications by market leaders such as Autodesk, Inc. and Bentley Systems, Inc., to provide better access to their services have been widely accepted among customers, owing to their superior advantages over traditional CAD software. BIM encourages development of green buildings through energy simulation and prefabrication techniques with effective data exchange during the development of a project, thereby propelling the market growth.

World BIM market is segmented based on solution, software deployment type, end user, vertical and geography. BIM has been increasingly adopted across different verticals encompassing commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and infrastructure. The adoption rate among commercial and infrastructure is growing rapidly owing to mandates in accordance to government regulations. BIM software models are either delivered through cloud or on premise modes to the customers.

Cloud-based solutions are gaining increased popularity among customers owing to cost effectiveness and easy access over on premise models. Geographically, BIM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region owing to the high adoption of BIM in countries such as China, India and Japan. The key players profiled in the report include Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., AECOM, Nemetschek AG. and Asite Solutions Limited.

