Salicylic Acid Market 2016 Current Scenario with International Forecast Trends to 2022 | Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China),Hebei Jingye Group (China),Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd

Salicylic acid is a crystalline organic acid derived from plants such as salix and willow tree. Attributing to its keratolytic, anti-inflammatory, fungicidal, comedolytic, and antimicrobial properties, it is extensively used as an antiseptic, disinfectant, pain reliever, wart remover, and food preservative globally. Salicylic acid is an important compound in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and cosmetics owing to its widespread application in the treatment of diseases such as dandruff, acne, psoriasis, and others.

Acetylsalicylic acid, salicylic acid amine, methyl salicylate, sodium salicylate, and phenyl salicylate are the main products manufactured from salicylic acid. World salicylic acid market was $333 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $504 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2016-2022.

Global Salicylic Acid Market Analysis to 2022 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Salicylic Acid industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Salicylic Acid Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Salicylic Acid Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Salicylic Acid Market:

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China),Hebei Jingye Group (China),Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd. (China),Simco QC (Canada),Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd. (India),Novacap (France),J.M. Loveridge Ltd. (UK),Alta Laboratories Ltd. (India),Alfa Aesar (UK)

The Global Salicylic Acid Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

1.Global analysis of Salicylic Acid Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market.

2. Forecast and analysis of Salicylic Acid Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022.

3.Forecast and analysis of Salicylic Acid Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.