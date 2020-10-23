What’s Driving the Silicone Oil Market 2022 Growth during COVID-19 pandemic | Wacker Chemie A.G. (Germany),Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.),Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Silicone oil, also known as polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), is a nonflammable, tasteless, nontoxic, and odorless liquid polymerized siloxane comprising organic acid chains. It is used across various end user industries due to its high temperature stability, hydrophobicity, anti-shearing capability, excellent water & temperature resistance, good dielectric properties, and durability. It is an important tool in vitreoretinal surgery as it possesses the ability to remove aqueous humor from the surface of retina while maintaining the adhesion amid the retinal pigment epithelium and retina.

Furthermore, it is used as a molding release agent for plastic and rubber products in the automotive industry since it’s non-adhesive to plastics, metals, and rubbers. Global silicone oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $2,557 million by 2022 from $1,865 million in 2015.

Some of the key players of Silicone Oil Market:

Wacker Chemie A.G. (Germany),Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.),Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.),Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan),Bluestar Silicones International Co., Ltd.(France),ACC Silicones Ltd. (UK),BRB International B.V. (Europe),Siltech Corporation (Canada),Evonik Industries AG (Germany),Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.)

1.Global analysis of Silicone Oil Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market.

2. Forecast and analysis of Silicone Oil Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022.

3.Forecast and analysis of Silicone Oil Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.