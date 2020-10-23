Bipolar Depression Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, NY) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “ Bipolar Depression Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030.”
DelveInsight’s ” Bipolar Depression Market Insights and Forecast Report ” delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bipolar Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bipolar Depression market trends, pipeline scenario, Bipolar Depression market drivers, barriers, and forecasted analysis in the 7MM for the study period 2017-30.
- As per DelveInsight analysts, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Bipolar Depression in the 7MM was 1,857,545 in 2017.
- The estimates show the highest diagnosed prevalence of Bipolar Depression in the United States with 740,715 cases in 2017.
- Bipolar I and Bipolar II are the major subtypes of BD.
- In 2017, out of the total diagnosed prevalent population of 740,715 cases in the US for Bipolar Depression, 291,134 and 449,581 cases were contributed by Bipolar I disorder and Bipolar II disorder, respectively.
- The Bipolar Depression report covers the descriptive overview of Bipolar Depression, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Bipolar Depression epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Bipolar Depression are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Bipolar Depression market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The Bipolar Depression report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Bipolar Depression market
Bipolar Depression (Manic depression) is categorized by recurrent-shifts in the mood/temper and is a manic-depressive disorder hindering the routine life of an individual.
The American Psychiatric Association categorizes Bipolar Depression into four major types of Bipolar Depression: Bipolar I disorder, Bipolar II disorder, Cyclothymic disorder, and Bipolar Depression due to another medical or substance abuse disorder.
Bipolar Depression affects about 45 million people worldwide, says WHO.
Bipolar Depression Market: Marketed, and Upcoming Drugs
FDA-approved agents for the acute treatment of bipolar depression include Olanzapine-fluoxetine combination, Lurasidone, and Quetiapine.
Other off-label therapies present in the Bipolar Depression market are Anticonvulsants (such as Divalproex and lamotrigine), olanzapine monotherapy, and Lithium and lamotrigine combined therapy.
The Bipolar Depression market report covers detailed picture of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. The report helps in providing a better understanding of clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
- Vraylar (Cariprazine)
- Latuda (Lurasidone Hydrochloride)
- Abilify (Aripiprazole)
- Lumateperone/ITI-007
- NRX-100/NRX-101
- Psilocybin
- Zuranolone (SAGE-217)
- SEP-4199
- ILT101
- Falkieri (Esketamine DPI)
- And Many Others
Some of the Key Companies Covered:
- Allergan (AbbVie)/Gedeon Richter
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Intra-cellular Therapies
- NeuroRx
- COMPASS Pathways
- Sage Therapeutics
- Sunovion/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Iltoo Pharma
- Celon Pharma
- And Many Others
Bipolar Depression Report Highlights
- Dynamic Bipolar Depression market trends
- Healthcare spending fuelling Bipolar Depression Market
- Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in Market
- Challenges poised and opportunities present influencing Bipolar Depression Market
- R&D driving Market
- Novel therapies and drugs in Bipolar Depression pipeline
- Major players involved impacting Bipolar Depression market
- In-depth analysis of the pipeline products (Phase III and Phase II), comparative analysis with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities
