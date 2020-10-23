Bipolar Depression Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, NY) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “ Bipolar Depression Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030.”

DelveInsight’s ” Bipolar Depression Market Insights and Forecast Report ” delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bipolar Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bipolar Depression market trends, pipeline scenario, Bipolar Depression market drivers, barriers, and forecasted analysis in the 7MM for the study period 2017-30.

Some of the Facts:

As per DelveInsight analysts, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Bipolar Depression in the 7MM was 1,857,545 in 2017.

The estimates show the highest diagnosed prevalence of Bipolar Depression in the United States with 740,715 cases in 2017.

Bipolar I and Bipolar II are the major subtypes of BD.

In 2017, out of the total diagnosed prevalent population of 740,715 cases in the US for Bipolar Depression, 291,134 and 449,581 cases were contributed by Bipolar I disorder and Bipolar II disorder, respectively.

Scope of the Report:

The Bipolar Depression report covers the descriptive overview of Bipolar Depression, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Bipolar Depression epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Bipolar Depression are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Bipolar Depression market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The Bipolar Depression report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Bipolar Depression market

Bipolar Depression (Manic depression) is categorized by recurrent-shifts in the mood/temper and is a manic-depressive disorder hindering the routine life of an individual.

The American Psychiatric Association categorizes Bipolar Depression into four major types of Bipolar Depression: Bipolar I disorder, Bipolar II disorder, Cyclothymic disorder, and Bipolar Depression due to another medical or substance abuse disorder.

Bipolar Depression affects about 45 million people worldwide, says WHO.

Bipolar Depression Market: Marketed, and Upcoming Drugs

FDA-approved agents for the acute treatment of bipolar depression include Olanzapine-fluoxetine combination, Lurasidone, and Quetiapine.

Other off-label therapies present in the Bipolar Depression market are Anticonvulsants (such as Divalproex and lamotrigine), olanzapine monotherapy, and Lithium and lamotrigine combined therapy.

The Bipolar Depression market report covers detailed picture of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. The report helps in providing a better understanding of clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Drugs Covered are:

Vraylar (Cariprazine)

Latuda (Lurasidone Hydrochloride)

Abilify (Aripiprazole)

Lumateperone/ITI-007

NRX-100/NRX-101

Psilocybin

Zuranolone (SAGE-217)

SEP-4199

ILT101

Falkieri (Esketamine DPI)

And Many Others

Some of the Key Companies Covered:

Allergan (AbbVie)/Gedeon Richter

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Intra-cellular Therapies

NeuroRx

COMPASS Pathways

Sage Therapeutics

Sunovion/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Iltoo Pharma

Celon Pharma

And Many Others

Bipolar Depression Report Highlights

Dynamic Bipolar Depression market trends

Healthcare spending fuelling Bipolar Depression Market

Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in Market

Challenges poised and opportunities present influencing Bipolar Depression Market

R&D driving Market

Novel therapies and drugs in Bipolar Depression pipeline

Major players involved impacting Bipolar Depression market

In-depth analysis of the pipeline products (Phase III and Phase II), comparative analysis with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Bipolar Depression Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Bipolar Depression Bipolar Depression: Market Overview at a Glance Bipolar Depression: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Bipolar Depression Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Bipolar Depression Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Bipolar Depression: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Bipolar Depression KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

