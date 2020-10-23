Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Rental and Leasing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Rental and Leasing market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Rental and Leasing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Alamo, Auto Europe, Avis Budget Group, Budget Rent A Car, Hertz, Dollar, Europcar, Holidays auto, Uber, Zoom Car, CAR Inc. (CAR), Market Segment by Product Type:

Passenger Cars Leasing

Commercial Vehicles Leasing

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Segment by Application: Leisure/Tourism

Business

Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Rental and Leasing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Rental and Leasing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Rental and Leasing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Rental and Leasing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Rental and Leasing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Rental and Leasing market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Cars Leasing

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles Leasing

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Leisure/Tourism

1.4.3 Business

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Rental and Leasing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Rental and Leasing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Rental and Leasing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Rental and Leasing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Rental and Leasing Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Rental and Leasing Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Automotive Rental and Leasing Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Rental and Leasing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Rental and Leasing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Rental and Leasing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Automotive Rental and Leasing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Alamo

11.1.1 Alamo Company Details

11.1.2 Alamo Business Overview

11.1.3 Alamo Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.1.4 Alamo Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Alamo Recent Development

11.2 Auto Europe

11.2.1 Auto Europe Company Details

11.2.2 Auto Europe Business Overview

11.2.3 Auto Europe Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.2.4 Auto Europe Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Auto Europe Recent Development

11.3 Avis Budget Group

11.3.1 Avis Budget Group Company Details

11.3.2 Avis Budget Group Business Overview

11.3.3 Avis Budget Group Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.3.4 Avis Budget Group Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Avis Budget Group Recent Development

11.4 Budget Rent A Car

11.4.1 Budget Rent A Car Company Details

11.4.2 Budget Rent A Car Business Overview

11.4.3 Budget Rent A Car Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.4.4 Budget Rent A Car Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Budget Rent A Car Recent Development

11.5 Hertz

11.5.1 Hertz Company Details

11.5.2 Hertz Business Overview

11.5.3 Hertz Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.5.4 Hertz Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Hertz Recent Development

11.6 Dollar

11.6.1 Dollar Company Details

11.6.2 Dollar Business Overview

11.6.3 Dollar Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.6.4 Dollar Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Dollar Recent Development

11.7 Europcar

11.7.1 Europcar Company Details

11.7.2 Europcar Business Overview

11.7.3 Europcar Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.7.4 Europcar Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Europcar Recent Development

11.8 Holidays auto

11.8.1 Holidays auto Company Details

11.8.2 Holidays auto Business Overview

11.8.3 Holidays auto Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.8.4 Holidays auto Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Holidays auto Recent Development

11.9 Uber

11.9.1 Uber Company Details

11.9.2 Uber Business Overview

11.9.3 Uber Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.9.4 Uber Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Uber Recent Development

11.10 Zoom Car

11.10.1 Zoom Car Company Details

11.10.2 Zoom Car Business Overview

11.10.3 Zoom Car Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

11.10.4 Zoom Car Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Zoom Car Recent Development

11.11 CAR Inc. (CAR)

10.11.1 CAR Inc. (CAR) Company Details

10.11.2 CAR Inc. (CAR) Business Overview

10.11.3 CAR Inc. (CAR) Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction

10.11.4 CAR Inc. (CAR) Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 CAR Inc. (CAR) Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

