Automotive Welding Market Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Welding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Welding market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Welding market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Welding market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), Denso (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Magna International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Faurecia (France), Valeo Group (France), Lear (USA), Eaton (USA), Adient (USA), Mahle (Germany), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), Tenneco (USA), Benteler Deutschland (Germany), Plastic Omnium (France), Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany), Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA), Dana (USA), TVS Group (India), Flex-N-Gate (USA), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA), Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain), NHK Spring (Japan), J. Eberspaecher (Germany), Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), CIE Automotive (Spain), Tokai Rika (Japan), Market Segment by Product Type:

Inert Protect Type

Semi-Inert Gas Protect Type

Automotive Welding Market Segment by Application: Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Welding market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Welding market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Welding industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Welding market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Welding market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Welding market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Welding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Inert Protect Type

1.3.3 Semi-Inert Gas Protect Type

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Welding Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Passenger Cars

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Welding Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Welding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Welding Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Welding Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Welding Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Automotive Welding Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Welding Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Welding Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Welding Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Welding Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Welding Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Welding Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Welding Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Welding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Welding Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Welding Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Welding Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Welding Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Automotive Welding Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Welding Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Welding Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Welding Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Welding Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Welding Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Automotive Welding Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Welding Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Welding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Welding Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Automotive Welding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Welding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Welding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Welding Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Automotive Welding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Welding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Welding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Welding Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Welding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Welding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Welding Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Welding Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Automotive Welding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Automotive Welding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Automotive Welding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Welding Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Welding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Welding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Welding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Bosch (Germany)

11.1.1 Bosch (Germany) Company Details

11.1.2 Bosch (Germany) Business Overview

11.1.3 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.1.4 Bosch (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Development

11.2 Continental (Germany)

11.2.1 Continental (Germany) Company Details

11.2.2 Continental (Germany) Business Overview

11.2.3 Continental (Germany) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.2.4 Continental (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Continental (Germany) Recent Development

11.3 ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

11.3.1 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Company Details

11.3.2 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Business Overview

11.3.3 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.3.4 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Recent Development

11.4 Denso (Japan)

11.4.1 Denso (Japan) Company Details

11.4.2 Denso (Japan) Business Overview

11.4.3 Denso (Japan) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.4.4 Denso (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Denso (Japan) Recent Development

11.5 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

11.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Company Details

11.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Business Overview

11.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Recent Development

11.6 Magna International (Canada)

11.6.1 Magna International (Canada) Company Details

11.6.2 Magna International (Canada) Business Overview

11.6.3 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.6.4 Magna International (Canada) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development

11.7 Aisin Seiki (Japan)

11.7.1 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Company Details

11.7.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Business Overview

11.7.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.7.4 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Recent Development

11.8 Faurecia (France)

11.8.1 Faurecia (France) Company Details

11.8.2 Faurecia (France) Business Overview

11.8.3 Faurecia (France) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.8.4 Faurecia (France) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Faurecia (France) Recent Development

11.9 Valeo Group (France)

11.9.1 Valeo Group (France) Company Details

11.9.2 Valeo Group (France) Business Overview

11.9.3 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.9.4 Valeo Group (France) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Valeo Group (France) Recent Development

11.10 Lear (USA)

11.10.1 Lear (USA) Company Details

11.10.2 Lear (USA) Business Overview

11.10.3 Lear (USA) Automotive Welding Introduction

11.10.4 Lear (USA) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Lear (USA) Recent Development

11.11 Eaton (USA)

10.11.1 Eaton (USA) Company Details

10.11.2 Eaton (USA) Business Overview

10.11.3 Eaton (USA) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.11.4 Eaton (USA) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Eaton (USA) Recent Development

11.12 Adient (USA)

10.12.1 Adient (USA) Company Details

10.12.2 Adient (USA) Business Overview

10.12.3 Adient (USA) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.12.4 Adient (USA) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Adient (USA) Recent Development

11.13 Mahle (Germany)

10.13.1 Mahle (Germany) Company Details

10.13.2 Mahle (Germany) Business Overview

10.13.3 Mahle (Germany) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.13.4 Mahle (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Mahle (Germany) Recent Development

11.14 Toyota Boshoku (Japan)

10.14.1 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Company Details

10.14.2 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Business Overview

10.14.3 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.14.4 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Toyota Boshoku (Japan) Recent Development

11.15 Tenneco (USA)

10.15.1 Tenneco (USA) Company Details

10.15.2 Tenneco (USA) Business Overview

10.15.3 Tenneco (USA) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.15.4 Tenneco (USA) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Tenneco (USA) Recent Development

11.16 Benteler Deutschland (Germany)

10.16.1 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Company Details

10.16.2 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Business Overview

10.16.3 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.16.4 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Recent Development

11.17 Plastic Omnium (France)

10.17.1 Plastic Omnium (France) Company Details

10.17.2 Plastic Omnium (France) Business Overview

10.17.3 Plastic Omnium (France) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.17.4 Plastic Omnium (France) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Plastic Omnium (France) Recent Development

11.18 Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany)

10.18.1 Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany) Company Details

10.18.2 Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany) Business Overview

10.18.3 Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.18.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany) Recent Development

11.19 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA)

10.19.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Company Details

10.19.2 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Business Overview

10.19.3 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.19.4 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA) Recent Development

11.20 Dana (USA)

10.20.1 Dana (USA) Company Details

10.20.2 Dana (USA) Business Overview

10.20.3 Dana (USA) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.20.4 Dana (USA) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Dana (USA) Recent Development

11.21 TVS Group (India)

10.21.1 TVS Group (India) Company Details

10.21.2 TVS Group (India) Business Overview

10.21.3 TVS Group (India) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.21.4 TVS Group (India) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 TVS Group (India) Recent Development

11.22 Flex-N-Gate (USA)

10.22.1 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Company Details

10.22.2 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Business Overview

10.22.3 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.22.4 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Recent Development

11.23 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA)

10.23.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Company Details

10.23.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Business Overview

10.23.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.23.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Recent Development

11.24 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain)

10.24.1 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Company Details

10.24.2 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Business Overview

10.24.3 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.24.4 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain) Recent Development

11.25 NHK Spring (Japan)

10.25.1 NHK Spring (Japan) Company Details

10.25.2 NHK Spring (Japan) Business Overview

10.25.3 NHK Spring (Japan) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.25.4 NHK Spring (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 NHK Spring (Japan) Recent Development

11.26 J. Eberspaecher (Germany)

10.26.1 J. Eberspaecher (Germany) Company Details

10.26.2 J. Eberspaecher (Germany) Business Overview

10.26.3 J. Eberspaecher (Germany) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.26.4 J. Eberspaecher (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 J. Eberspaecher (Germany) Recent Development

11.27 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)

10.27.1 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Company Details

10.27.2 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Business Overview

10.27.3 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.27.4 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Recent Development

11.28 MANN+HUMMEL (Germany)

10.28.1 MANN+HUMMEL (Germany) Company Details

10.28.2 MANN+HUMMEL (Germany) Business Overview

10.28.3 MANN+HUMMEL (Germany) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.28.4 MANN+HUMMEL (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 MANN+HUMMEL (Germany) Recent Development

11.29 CIE Automotive (Spain)

10.29.1 CIE Automotive (Spain) Company Details

10.29.2 CIE Automotive (Spain) Business Overview

10.29.3 CIE Automotive (Spain) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.29.4 CIE Automotive (Spain) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 CIE Automotive (Spain) Recent Development

11.30 Tokai Rika (Japan)

10.30.1 Tokai Rika (Japan) Company Details

10.30.2 Tokai Rika (Japan) Business Overview

10.30.3 Tokai Rika (Japan) Automotive Welding Introduction

10.30.4 Tokai Rika (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Welding Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 Tokai Rika (Japan) Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

