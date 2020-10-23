Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 “.

DelveInsight’s “Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts:

The overall incidence of PTLD is rather low, ranging from 1% to 3%.

PTLD is one of the most common malignancy, following nonmelanoma skin cancer.

The majority of PTLDs occurs early, within the first year of HSCT.

Literature suggests that approximately 25-50% of patients respond to a reduction in immunosuppression alone.

Scope of the Report:

The Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder report covers the descriptive overview of Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder market

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/post-transplant-lymphoproliferative-disorder-market

“According to DelveInsight, Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease affect males more than females.”

Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) is rare, but a well-known complication of solid organ transplants and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. PTLD is related to the Epstein–Barr virus and immunosuppression therapy. It is a potentially fatal disorder arising after a solid organ transplant (SOT) or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). In adults, PTLD is the second most common post-SOT malignancy, after non-melanoma skin cancer. PTLD was first described in the late 1960s in patients following renal transplantation.

Patients with PTLD may have an array of clinical signs and symptoms, depending on the organ system and the degree of organ involvement. Some patients can present with clinical emergencies such as intestinal perforations or fulminant PTLD with disseminated disease mimicking septic shock. Lymphadenopathy alone is less commonly seen as a presenting sign when compared to the non-transplant population.

Current diagnosis and classification of PTLD are based on the 2008 World Health Organization (WHO) system.

Although it is sometimes difficult to clearly distinguish between these lesions, the WHO divides PTLD into 4 main histologic categories as Early lesions, Polymorphic PTLD, Monomorphic PTLD, and Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Companies Mentioned

Atara Biotherapeutics

Bluebird bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Xencor, Inc.

Chiltern International Inc.

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Tab-cel

And Many Others

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Pathophysiology

5.4. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Risk Factors

5.5. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Diagnosis

Patient Journey Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative DisorderEpidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Treatment and Management

8.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Treatment Algorithm

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Treatment Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size

15.1.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size

15.3.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative DisorderMarket Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size

15.4.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size

15.5.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size

15.6.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size

15.7.1. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size by Therapies in Japan

Access and Reimbursement Overview of Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder KOL Views Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Drivers Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Barriers Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm focused exclusively on the life science segment.

