Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030".
DelveInsight’s “Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- The overall incidence of PTLD is rather low, ranging from 1% to 3%.
- PTLD is one of the most common malignancy, following nonmelanoma skin cancer.
- The majority of PTLDs occurs early, within the first year of HSCT.
- Literature suggests that approximately 25-50% of patients respond to a reduction in immunosuppression alone.
The Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder report covers the descriptive overview of Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
A detailed review of Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder market
“According to DelveInsight, Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease affect males more than females.”
Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) is rare, but a well-known complication of solid organ transplants and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. PTLD is related to the Epstein–Barr virus and immunosuppression therapy. It is a potentially fatal disorder arising after a solid organ transplant (SOT) or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). In adults, PTLD is the second most common post-SOT malignancy, after non-melanoma skin cancer. PTLD was first described in the late 1960s in patients following renal transplantation.
Patients with PTLD may have an array of clinical signs and symptoms, depending on the organ system and the degree of organ involvement. Some patients can present with clinical emergencies such as intestinal perforations or fulminant PTLD with disseminated disease mimicking septic shock. Lymphadenopathy alone is less commonly seen as a presenting sign when compared to the non-transplant population.
Current diagnosis and classification of PTLD are based on the 2008 World Health Organization (WHO) system.
Although it is sometimes difficult to clearly distinguish between these lesions, the WHO divides PTLD into 4 main histologic categories as Early lesions, Polymorphic PTLD, Monomorphic PTLD, and Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Bluebird bio
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Xencor, Inc.
- Chiltern International Inc.
- And Many Others
- Tab-cel
- And Many Others
