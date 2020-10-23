Automotive Sintered Parts Market Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Sintered Parts market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Sintered Parts market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Sintered Parts market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), GKN (UK), TVS Group (India), NOK (Japan), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), Metaldyne Performance Group (USA), Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China), TPR (Japan), Eagle Industry (Japan), Market Segment by Product Type:

Sintered Variable Valve Parts

Sintered Transmission Components

Market Segment by Application: Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Sintered Parts market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Sintered Parts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Sintered Parts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Sintered Parts market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Sintered Parts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Sintered Parts market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Sintered Variable Valve Parts

1.3.3 Sintered Transmission Components

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Passenger Cars

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Sintered Parts Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Sintered Parts Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Sintered Parts Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Automotive Sintered Parts Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Sintered Parts Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Sintered Parts Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Sintered Parts Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Sintered Parts Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Sintered Parts Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Sintered Parts Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Sintered Parts Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Sintered Parts Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Automotive Sintered Parts Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Sintered Parts Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Sintered Parts Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Sintered Parts Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Automotive Sintered Parts Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Sintered Parts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sintered Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan)

11.1.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Company Details

11.1.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Business Overview

11.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Automotive Sintered Parts Introduction

11.1.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Sintered Parts Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Recent Development

11.2 GKN (UK)

11.2.1 GKN (UK) Company Details

11.2.2 GKN (UK) Business Overview

11.2.3 GKN (UK) Automotive Sintered Parts Introduction

11.2.4 GKN (UK) Revenue in Automotive Sintered Parts Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 GKN (UK) Recent Development

11.3 TVS Group (India)

11.3.1 TVS Group (India) Company Details

11.3.2 TVS Group (India) Business Overview

11.3.3 TVS Group (India) Automotive Sintered Parts Introduction

11.3.4 TVS Group (India) Revenue in Automotive Sintered Parts Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 TVS Group (India) Recent Development

11.4 NOK (Japan)

11.4.1 NOK (Japan) Company Details

11.4.2 NOK (Japan) Business Overview

11.4.3 NOK (Japan) Automotive Sintered Parts Introduction

11.4.4 NOK (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Sintered Parts Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 NOK (Japan) Recent Development

11.5 Hitachi Chemical (Japan)

11.5.1 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Company Details

11.5.2 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Business Overview

11.5.3 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Automotive Sintered Parts Introduction

11.5.4 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Sintered Parts Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Recent Development

11.6 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA)

11.6.1 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Company Details

11.6.2 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Business Overview

11.6.3 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Automotive Sintered Parts Introduction

11.6.4 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Revenue in Automotive Sintered Parts Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Metaldyne Performance Group (USA) Recent Development

11.7 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China)

11.7.1 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Company Details

11.7.2 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Business Overview

11.7.3 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Automotive Sintered Parts Introduction

11.7.4 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Revenue in Automotive Sintered Parts Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China) Recent Development

11.8 TPR (Japan)

11.8.1 TPR (Japan) Company Details

11.8.2 TPR (Japan) Business Overview

11.8.3 TPR (Japan) Automotive Sintered Parts Introduction

11.8.4 TPR (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Sintered Parts Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 TPR (Japan) Recent Development

11.9 Eagle Industry (Japan)

11.9.1 Eagle Industry (Japan) Company Details

11.9.2 Eagle Industry (Japan) Business Overview

11.9.3 Eagle Industry (Japan) Automotive Sintered Parts Introduction

11.9.4 Eagle Industry (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Sintered Parts Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Eagle Industry (Japan) Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”