Automotive Heat Treatment Market Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Heat Treatment market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Heat Treatment market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Heat Treatment market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), Denso (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Magna International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (Korea), Valeo Group (France), Eaton (USA), Schaeffler (Germany), Mahle (Germany), JTEKT (Japan), GKN (UK), BorgWarner (USA), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Tenneco (USA), Knorr-Bremse (Germany), Dana (USA), TVS Group (India), Hyundai WIA (Korea), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA), NHK Spring (Japan), Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China), Mando (Korea), Linamar (Canada), Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan), CIE Automotive (Spain), GAC Component (China), Brembo (Italy), Market Segment by Product Type:

Solution Heat Treatment

Solution Annealing

Water Quench

Polymer / Glycol Quench

Market Segment by Application: Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Heat Treatment market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Heat Treatment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Heat Treatment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Heat Treatment market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Heat Treatment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Heat Treatment market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Solution Heat Treatment

1.3.3 Solution Annealing

1.3.4 Water Quench

1.3.5 Polymer / Glycol Quench

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Passenger Cars

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Heat Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Heat Treatment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Heat Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Automotive Heat Treatment Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Heat Treatment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Heat Treatment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Heat Treatment Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Heat Treatment Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Automotive Heat Treatment Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Heat Treatment Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Heat Treatment Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Heat Treatment Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Automotive Heat Treatment Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Bosch (Germany)

11.1.1 Bosch (Germany) Company Details

11.1.2 Bosch (Germany) Business Overview

11.1.3 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.1.4 Bosch (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Development

11.2 Continental (Germany)

11.2.1 Continental (Germany) Company Details

11.2.2 Continental (Germany) Business Overview

11.2.3 Continental (Germany) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.2.4 Continental (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Continental (Germany) Recent Development

11.3 ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

11.3.1 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Company Details

11.3.2 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Business Overview

11.3.3 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.3.4 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Recent Development

11.4 Denso (Japan)

11.4.1 Denso (Japan) Company Details

11.4.2 Denso (Japan) Business Overview

11.4.3 Denso (Japan) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.4.4 Denso (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Denso (Japan) Recent Development

11.5 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

11.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Company Details

11.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Business Overview

11.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Recent Development

11.6 Magna International (Canada)

11.6.1 Magna International (Canada) Company Details

11.6.2 Magna International (Canada) Business Overview

11.6.3 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.6.4 Magna International (Canada) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development

11.7 Aisin Seiki (Japan)

11.7.1 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Company Details

11.7.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Business Overview

11.7.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.7.4 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Recent Development

11.8 Hyundai Mobis (Korea)

11.8.1 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Company Details

11.8.2 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Business Overview

11.8.3 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.8.4 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Recent Development

11.9 Valeo Group (France)

11.9.1 Valeo Group (France) Company Details

11.9.2 Valeo Group (France) Business Overview

11.9.3 Valeo Group (France) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.9.4 Valeo Group (France) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Valeo Group (France) Recent Development

11.10 Eaton (USA)

11.10.1 Eaton (USA) Company Details

11.10.2 Eaton (USA) Business Overview

11.10.3 Eaton (USA) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

11.10.4 Eaton (USA) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Eaton (USA) Recent Development

11.11 Schaeffler (Germany)

10.11.1 Schaeffler (Germany) Company Details

10.11.2 Schaeffler (Germany) Business Overview

10.11.3 Schaeffler (Germany) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.11.4 Schaeffler (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Schaeffler (Germany) Recent Development

11.12 Mahle (Germany)

10.12.1 Mahle (Germany) Company Details

10.12.2 Mahle (Germany) Business Overview

10.12.3 Mahle (Germany) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.12.4 Mahle (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Mahle (Germany) Recent Development

11.13 JTEKT (Japan)

10.13.1 JTEKT (Japan) Company Details

10.13.2 JTEKT (Japan) Business Overview

10.13.3 JTEKT (Japan) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.13.4 JTEKT (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 JTEKT (Japan) Recent Development

11.14 GKN (UK)

10.14.1 GKN (UK) Company Details

10.14.2 GKN (UK) Business Overview

10.14.3 GKN (UK) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.14.4 GKN (UK) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 GKN (UK) Recent Development

11.15 BorgWarner (USA)

10.15.1 BorgWarner (USA) Company Details

10.15.2 BorgWarner (USA) Business Overview

10.15.3 BorgWarner (USA) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.15.4 BorgWarner (USA) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 BorgWarner (USA) Recent Development

11.16 Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

10.16.1 Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan) Company Details

10.16.2 Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan) Business Overview

10.16.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.16.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan) Recent Development

11.17 Tenneco (USA)

10.17.1 Tenneco (USA) Company Details

10.17.2 Tenneco (USA) Business Overview

10.17.3 Tenneco (USA) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.17.4 Tenneco (USA) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Tenneco (USA) Recent Development

11.18 Knorr-Bremse (Germany)

10.18.1 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Company Details

10.18.2 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Business Overview

10.18.3 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.18.4 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Recent Development

11.19 Dana (USA)

10.19.1 Dana (USA) Company Details

10.19.2 Dana (USA) Business Overview

10.19.3 Dana (USA) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.19.4 Dana (USA) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Dana (USA) Recent Development

11.20 TVS Group (India)

10.20.1 TVS Group (India) Company Details

10.20.2 TVS Group (India) Business Overview

10.20.3 TVS Group (India) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.20.4 TVS Group (India) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 TVS Group (India) Recent Development

11.21 Hyundai WIA (Korea)

10.21.1 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Company Details

10.21.2 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Business Overview

10.21.3 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.21.4 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Recent Development

11.22 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA)

10.22.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Company Details

10.22.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Business Overview

10.22.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.22.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Recent Development

11.23 NHK Spring (Japan)

10.23.1 NHK Spring (Japan) Company Details

10.23.2 NHK Spring (Japan) Business Overview

10.23.3 NHK Spring (Japan) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.23.4 NHK Spring (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 NHK Spring (Japan) Recent Development

11.24 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)

10.24.1 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Company Details

10.24.2 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Business Overview

10.24.3 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.24.4 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Recent Development

11.25 Mando (Korea)

10.25.1 Mando (Korea) Company Details

10.25.2 Mando (Korea) Business Overview

10.25.3 Mando (Korea) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.25.4 Mando (Korea) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Mando (Korea) Recent Development

11.26 Linamar (Canada)

10.26.1 Linamar (Canada) Company Details

10.26.2 Linamar (Canada) Business Overview

10.26.3 Linamar (Canada) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.26.4 Linamar (Canada) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Linamar (Canada) Recent Development

11.27 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan)

10.27.1 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Company Details

10.27.2 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Business Overview

10.27.3 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.27.4 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Recent Development

11.28 CIE Automotive (Spain)

10.28.1 CIE Automotive (Spain) Company Details

10.28.2 CIE Automotive (Spain) Business Overview

10.28.3 CIE Automotive (Spain) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.28.4 CIE Automotive (Spain) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 CIE Automotive (Spain) Recent Development

11.29 GAC Component (China)

10.29.1 GAC Component (China) Company Details

10.29.2 GAC Component (China) Business Overview

10.29.3 GAC Component (China) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.29.4 GAC Component (China) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 GAC Component (China) Recent Development

11.30 Brembo (Italy)

10.30.1 Brembo (Italy) Company Details

10.30.2 Brembo (Italy) Business Overview

10.30.3 Brembo (Italy) Automotive Heat Treatment Introduction

10.30.4 Brembo (Italy) Revenue in Automotive Heat Treatment Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 Brembo (Italy) Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

