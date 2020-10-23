Carcinoid Tumor Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, NY) Delveinsight has launched a new report on “Carcinoid Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030”.
DelveInsight’s “Carcinoid Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Carcinoid Tumor , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Carcinoid Tumor market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- Literature studies suggest that women are more likely to develop carcinoid tumors than men.
- The incidence of Neuroendocrine tumors was approximately 2/100,000 with a female preponderance under the age of 50 years due to appendiceal location. The main primary sites were the gastrointestinal tract (62–67%) and the lung (22–27%). Presentation with metastatic disease accounts for 12–22%.
- According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in 2016, approximately 8,000 adults in the US were diagnosed with a carcinoid tumor in their GI tract.
- It is estimated that each year approximately 4,000 adults in the United States diagnose with the carcinoid tumor in their lung.
The Carcinoid Tumor report covers the descriptive overview of Carcinoid Tumor , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Carcinoid Tumor epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Carcinoid Tumor are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Carcinoid Tumor market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The Carcinoid Tumor report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Carcinoid Tumor market
Carcinoid Tumors are a type of slow-growing cancers that can arise in several places throughout the body and are characterized by the production of an excess of hormone-like substances, such as serotonin, bradykinin, histamine, and prostaglandins which leads to the other associated complications. These tumors, are the subset of neuroendocrine tumors and usually begin in the digestive tract (stomach, appendix, small intestine, colon, and rectum) or in the lungs. On the basis of their location of origin, these tumors are categorized into three areas as Foregut: The foregut includes the lungs and the stomach; Midgut: comprised of the small intestine, appendix, and the beginning of the large bowel (colon), and Hindgut: composed of the end of the large bowel, the rectum and the organs of the genitourinary tract (ovaries, testes).
In the terms of their reported occurrence, CT most commonly develops in the gastrointestinal tract. However, they can also occur in other parts of the body such as the lungs, ovaries, or testicles. Based on the location and size of the tumor, CT usually presents with the subset of the symptoms such as cutaneous flushing, itching, and palpitation, edema, salivation, upper body erythema, chronic diarrhea, malabsorption, and breathing difficulties, etc. Till now, the associated causes of CT remains largely unknown, however common risk factors includes getting affected with disorders, such as multiple endocrine neoplasia, pernicious anemia, or Zollinger- Ellison syndrome, etc.
The Key players involved in the Carcinoid Tumor market are:
- Amgen Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Exelixis, Inc.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Aegis Therapeutics, LLC
- Chiasma, Inc.
- Delcath Systems Inc.
- CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS
- And Many Others.
