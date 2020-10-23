Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Trend, Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Insights and Forecast to 2026. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Unilever, General Mills, Danone, Booja Booja, Tofutti Brands, Happy Cow, Bliss Unlimited, Eden Creamery, Over The Moo, Swedish Glace, Dream, NadaMoo, Van Leeuwen, Trader Joe’s, Market Segment by Product Type:

Coconut Milk

Almond Milk

Cashew Milk

Soy Milk

Market Segment by Application: Super Market

Convenience Store

Beverage Store

Other



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Dairy Ice Cream market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Non-Dairy Ice Cream industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Dairy Ice Cream market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Coconut Milk

1.4.3 Almond Milk

1.2.4 Cashew Milk

1.2.5 Soy Milk

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Super Market

1.3.3 Convenience Store

1.3.4 Beverage Store

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Dairy Ice Cream Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Non-Dairy Ice Cream Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-Dairy Ice Cream Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Unilever

11.1.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.1.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Unilever Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Unilever Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.1.5 Unilever Related Developments

11.2 General Mills

11.2.1 General Mills Corporation Information

11.2.2 General Mills Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 General Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 General Mills Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.2.5 General Mills Related Developments

11.3 Danone

11.3.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.3.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Danone Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.3.5 Danone Related Developments

11.4 Booja Booja

11.4.1 Booja Booja Corporation Information

11.4.2 Booja Booja Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Booja Booja Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Booja Booja Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.4.5 Booja Booja Related Developments

11.5 Tofutti Brands

11.5.1 Tofutti Brands Corporation Information

11.5.2 Tofutti Brands Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Tofutti Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Tofutti Brands Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.5.5 Tofutti Brands Related Developments

11.6 Happy Cow

11.6.1 Happy Cow Corporation Information

11.6.2 Happy Cow Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Happy Cow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Happy Cow Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.6.5 Happy Cow Related Developments

11.7 Bliss Unlimited

11.7.1 Bliss Unlimited Corporation Information

11.7.2 Bliss Unlimited Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Bliss Unlimited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Bliss Unlimited Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.7.5 Bliss Unlimited Related Developments

11.8 Eden Creamery

11.8.1 Eden Creamery Corporation Information

11.8.2 Eden Creamery Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Eden Creamery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Eden Creamery Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.8.5 Eden Creamery Related Developments

11.9 Over The Moo

11.9.1 Over The Moo Corporation Information

11.9.2 Over The Moo Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Over The Moo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Over The Moo Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.9.5 Over The Moo Related Developments

11.10 Swedish Glace

11.10.1 Swedish Glace Corporation Information

11.10.2 Swedish Glace Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Swedish Glace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Swedish Glace Non-Dairy Ice Cream Products Offered

11.10.5 Swedish Glace Related Developments

11.12 NadaMoo

11.12.1 NadaMoo Corporation Information

11.12.2 NadaMoo Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 NadaMoo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 NadaMoo Products Offered

11.12.5 NadaMoo Related Developments

11.13 Van Leeuwen

11.13.1 Van Leeuwen Corporation Information

11.13.2 Van Leeuwen Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Van Leeuwen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Van Leeuwen Products Offered

11.13.5 Van Leeuwen Related Developments

11.14 Trader Joe’s

11.14.1 Trader Joe’s Corporation Information

11.14.2 Trader Joe’s Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Trader Joe’s Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Trader Joe’s Products Offered

11.14.5 Trader Joe’s Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Non-Dairy Ice Cream Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Challenges

13.3 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Dairy Ice Cream Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-Dairy Ice Cream Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

