Automotive Seat Cover Market 2020 Entry of New Materials and Focus on Improving Automotive Interiors to Aid Market Growth

The automotive sector has witnessed noteworthy changes over the course of the last couple of decades, primarily driven by the evolving regulatory landscape, changing consumer preferences, and advancements in technology. While the automotive sector continues to replace older technologies with new ones, another key area wherein considerable changes are taking place within the automotive sector is the vehicle interior.

Innovations and advancements in the automotive seat cover market are expected to shift gears over the next few years due to rapidly changing consumer preferences. Consumers are increasingly opting for automotive seat covers made from biodegradable and environmentally sustainable materials. Major and upcoming OEMs and automotive manufacturers are increasingly focusing on automotive interiors due to which, innovations and new developments across the automotive seat cover market are on the rise.

At the back of these factors, along with consistent boost to the automotive sector particularly in developing regions, the global automotive seat cover market is expected to surpass US$ 4.6 Bn mark by the end of 2030.

The automotive seat cover market is projected to witness considerable developments in the upcoming decade with the entry of a range of lightweight and sustainable materials. Stakeholders in the automotive seat cover market are of the opinion that the material of seat covers is expected to play a key role, while influencing the purchasing decisions of customers in the future. While technological advancements continue to take place at a blazing pace across the automotive sector, in recent times, seat cover materials have garnered considerable popularity and under review. The growing demand for premium automobiles is a major factor that is anticipated to drive innovations in the automotive seat cover market.

At present, removable trim covers have emerged as a new feature that is expected to gain considerable popularity around the world due to which, the global automotive seat cover market is projected to grow at a steady pace. Polyurethane has emerged as one of the most popular automotive seat cover materials. In addition, customized automotive seat covers are currently in-vogue and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. New structural and lightweight materials are also projected to gain considerable traction in the upcoming years due to which, the automotive seat cover market is expected to witness steady growth during the assessment period.

Due to the increasing competition across the automotive sector, market players are seeking organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to gain an edge. In addition, product development cycles and procedures are likely to evolve in line with consumer preferences and technologies. Several market players are expected to launch new products to gain a competitive edge. While the demand for automotive seat covers is projected to remain considerably higher for four-wheelers, the demand from the two-wheeler category is projected to gain momentum. Several automotive manufacturers are increasingly focusing on launching new accessories. For instance, leading Indian car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki launched a range of accessories, including seat covers, LEDs, skid plates, and arch claddings to enable the drivers to personalize interiors.

