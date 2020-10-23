Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Market 2020 Strategic assessment by top players Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Magna International.

The global automotive head-up display (HUD) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in sale and production of luxury vehicles across the globe that has led to an increase in consumption. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the production of head-up display. Major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are investing on luxury vehicles that contain head-up display, which provides better standard viewpoint.

Increase in adoption of artificial intelligence in vehicles is estimated to play a key role in propelling the automotive head-up display (HUD) market. Developed counties, including the U.S. and Japan are more focused on the adoption of head-up display. Major luxury vehicles manufacturers, including Audi and BMW, have already implemented head-up displays in their vehicles and furthermore, these vehicle manufacturers are developing advanced technology regarding head-up display, which is likely to propel the automotive head-up display (HUD) market across the globe.

Rising urbanization and demand for smart cities across the globe have fueled the usage of luxury vehicles across the globe, significantly, which is likely to augment the automotive head-up display (HUD) market during the forecast period

Integration of advanced technologies, including light emitting diodes (LEDs) and liquid crystal displays (LCDs) that deliver bright and transparent images and data on the windshield display is increasing, owing to the development of display technology that helps vehicle manufacturers to manufacture head-up displays at minimum cost. This is anticipated to boost the automotive head-up display (HUD) market across the globe.

Demand for connected vehicles is rising, which increases the adoption of advanced safety features, including blind spot detection and pedestrian protection system in vehicles that use head-up display for navigation and detection while driving. Introduction of new projection technologies, including micro mirror-based devices based on electromechanical systems is expected to encourage the development of brighter displays with the usage of more colors. This is anticipated to propel the automotive head-up display (HUD) market across the globe.

Key players operating in the global automotive head-up display (HUD) market include

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation.

Magna International.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Pioneer Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Harman International

LG Display Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Corporation

Visteon Corporation

YAZAKI Corporation

Valeo SA

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd

Clarion

