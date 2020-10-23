Acral lentiginous melanoma Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, NY) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Acral lentiginous melanoma – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight's "Acral lentiginous melanoma – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acral lentiginous melanoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acral lentiginous melanoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts:

The proportions of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in all CM were reported to be 3.8% in Germany, and 47% in Japan, which lead to the estimated incidence rates of people with Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of 0.73 per 100,000 per year in Germany and 0.71 patients per 100,000 per year in Japan.

The incidence of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the US is approximately 2‒3%.

Approximately 37.8% of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma were in stage I.

were in stage I. In men, 30.0% of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma cases diagnosed were at stage I as compared to 41.9% in women.

The highest percentage of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma cases diagnosed at stage I and III were found in non-Hispanic whites (40.1%) and Asian/Pacific Islanders (50%), respectively.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acral lentiginous melanoma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Acral lentiginous melanoma epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Acral lentiginous melanoma are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Acral lentiginous melanoma market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Acral lentiginous melanoma market

“According to DelveInsight, Acral Lentiginous Melanoma is equally common in males and females”

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma (ALM) is a type of melanoma that appears on the palms of the hands, the soles of the feet, or under the nails.

The term “acral” refers to the occurrence of the melanoma on the palms or soles. The word “lentiginous” means that the spot of melanoma is much darker than the surrounding skin; it has a sharp border between the dark skin and the lighter skin around it. The contrast in color is one of the most noticeable symptoms of acral lentiginous melanoma.

ALM starts as a slowly-enlarging flat patch of discolored skin. At first, the malignant cells remain within the epidermis—the in situ phase of melanoma, which can persist for months or years.

The melanoma becomes invasive when the melanoma cells cross the basement membrane of the epidermis, and malignant cells enter the dermis. A rapidly-growing nodular melanoma can also arise within acral lentiginous melanoma and proliferate more deeply within the skin.

The warning signs of ALM include a nail streak that is not caused by an accident or bruise; changing spot in or connected to a mole on the foot or hand; changing and growing irregularly-shaped growth on the foot or hand and that has an unusual color; and an elevated, thickened patch growing on the sole or palm.

The underlying cause of ALM is poorly understood and unlike other forms of melanoma, ALM does not appear to be related to sun exposure.

The prevention of the ALM depends on the early diagnosis that can be done by the use of ABCDE rule. The ABCDE rule is used to identify an atypical mole or melanoma based on the features: Asymmetry (one half of the mole does not match the other half), Border irregularity, Color that is not uniform, Diameter greater than 6 mm, and Evolving size, shape or color.

Initial treatment of ALM generally consists of surgery to remove the skin lesion. Additional therapies such as radiation therapy or immunotherapy may then be recommended depending on the severity of the condition.

Some of the Drugs:

Nivolumab with ipilimumab

ATRC-101

And Many Others

Some of the Companies Involved:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Atreca

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Acral Lentiginous Melanoma: Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in 2017

3.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in 2030

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma: Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. History

4.3. Signs and Symptoms

4.4. Causes of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma

4.5. Clinical Features

4.6. Pathophysiology

4.7. Etiology

4.8. Genetics of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma

4.9. Diagnosis

4.9.1. Diagnostic Algorithm

Case Reports Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Epidemiology Methodology

6.3. Total Incident Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the 7MM

6.4. Stage-specific Incidence of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the 7MM

6.5. Treatable Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the 7MM

United States Epidemiology

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Total Incident Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the United States

7.3. Stage-specific Incidence of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the United States

7.4. Treatable Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the United States

EU5 Epidemiology

8.1. Germany Epidemiology

8.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.1.2. Total Incident Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Germany

8.1.3. Stage-specific Incidence of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Germany

8.1.4. Treatable Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Germany

8.2. France Epidemiology

8.2.1. Assumptions and rationale

8.2.2. Total Incident Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in France

8.2.3. Stage-specific Incidence of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in France

8.2.4. Treatable Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in France

8.3. Italy Epidemiology

8.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3.2. Total Incident Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Italy

8.3.3. Stage-specific Incidence of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Italy

8.3.4. Treatable Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Italy

8.4. Spain Epidemiology

8.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.4.2. Total Incident Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Spain

8.4.3. Stage-specific Incidence of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Spain

8.4.4. Treatable Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Spain

8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

8.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.5.2. Total Incident Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the United Kingdom

8.5.3. Stage-specific Incidence of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the United Kingdom

8.5.4. Treatable Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the United Kingdom

Japan Epidemiology

9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.2. Total Incident Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Japan

9.3. Stage-specific Incidence of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Japan

9.4. Treatable Cases of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Japan

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Proposed Guidelines for Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Unmet Needs Emerging Therapies

13.1.Key Competitors

13.2. Nivolumab with ipilimumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Other development Activities

13.2.3. Clinical Development

13.2.4. Product Profile

13.3. ATRC-101: Atreca

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Other development Activities

13.3.3. Clinical Development

13.3.4. Product Profile

List to be continued in the report…

Acral Lentiginous Melanoma: 7MM Market Analysis

14.1.Key Findings

14.2.Market Estimation Methodology

14.3.Attribute Analysis

14.4.Market Size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the 7MM

14.5.Market Size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma by Therapies in the 7MM

United States: Market Outlook

15.1.United States Market Size

15.1.1. Total Market size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the United States

15.1.2. Market Size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma by Therapies in the US

EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

16.1.Germany Market Size

16.1.1. Total Market size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Germany

16.1.2. Market Size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma by therapies in Germany

16.2.France Market Size

16.2.1. Total Market size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in France

16.2.2. Market Size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma by therapies in France

16.3.Italy Market Size

16.3.1. Total Market size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Italy

16.3.2. Market Size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma by therapies in Italy

16.4.Spain Market Size

16.4.1. Total Market size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Spain

16.4.2. Market Size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma by therapies in Spain

16.5.United Kingdom Market Size

16.5.1. Total Market size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in the UK

16.5.2. Market Size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma by therapies in the UK

Japan Market Outlook

17.1.Japan Market Size

17.1.1. Total Market size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma in Japan

17.1.2. Market Size of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma by therapies in Japan

Access and Reimbursement Overview of Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Appendix

22.1.Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

