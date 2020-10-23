VoIP Market Exhibit a Steady XX% CAGR by 2026: Covering – Market Share, Market Segmentation (by Major Players, Type, Application), Market Size & Growth

VoIP Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the VoIP Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the VoIP industry. Both established and new players in VoIP industries can use the report to understand the VoIP market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

NTT

Comcast

Orange

KT

Charter

Microsoft (Skype)

Cablevision

Verizon

AT & T

Vonage

Cox

Telmex

Time Warner Cable

Numericable-SFR

Rogers

Sprint

Liberty Global

KDDI

TalkTalk

Shaw Communications

8×8

Ring Central

MITEL

Analysis of the Market: “

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.

Business voice services are the driving force within the VoIP services market as the move to IP positively impacts cloud, trunking and managed services across all business segments. Larger enterprises in particular continue to actively evaluate cloud unified communications while also migrating to SIP trunking for premises-based deployments.

On the residential side, subscribers continue to grow, but revenue has fallen off as VoIP services are included in triple-play packages for almost no cost in many parts of the world,

Market Analysis and Insights: Global VoIP Market

In 2019, the global VoIP market size was USD 82560 million and it is expected to reach USD 102480 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Global VoIP Scope and Market Size

VoIP market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VoIP market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the VoIP market is segmented into Hosted PBX Equipment, IP PBX Equipment, etc.

Segment by Application, the VoIP market is segmented into Residential Use, Enterprise Use, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The VoIP market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the VoIP market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and VoIP Market Share Analysis

VoIP market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in VoIP business, the date to enter into the VoIP market, VoIP product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include NTT, Comcast, Orange, KT, Charter, Microsoft (Skype), Cablevision, Verizon, AT & T, Vonage, Cox, Telmex, Time Warner Cable, Numericable-SFR, Rogers, Sprint, Liberty Global, KDDI, TalkTalk, Shaw Communications, 8×8, Ring Central, MITEL, etc.

This report focuses on the global VoIP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VoIP development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

”

VoIP Market Breakdown by Types:

Hosted PBX Equipment

IP PBX Equipment

VoIP Market Breakdown by Application:

Residential Use

Enterprise Use

