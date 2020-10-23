Non-Woven Adhesive Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Complete Market Analysis by Growth Opportunities, Market Size & Growth, Demand, Production

Non-Woven Adhesive Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Non-Woven Adhesive Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Non-Woven Adhesive industry. Both established and new players in Non-Woven Adhesive industries can use the report to understand the Non-Woven Adhesive market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Savare

Beardow Adams

Adtek Malaysia

Moresco

Palmetto Adhesives Company

Cattie Adhesives

Guangdong Nenghui

Analysis of the Market: “

Non-woven adhesive is adhesive to bonding non-woven fabrics. Adhesives for non-woven hygiene products are primarily used in the manufacture of baby diapers and feminine hygiene pads and shields, as well as adult incontinence products. To ensure maximum protection, high adhesion abilities, resistance, and, in some cases, elasticity under stress are key features of adhesives used in these applications. Further, adhesives for hygiene products need to avoid skin irritations and other adverse effects when they come in contact with the human skin.

Global volumes grew at an average annual rate of 5.12% in the 2011 to 2015 period, and longer-term growth projections are now around 5.61%. In 2015, the world production of non-woven adhesive reached to 518.4 K MT. Globally, non-woven adhesive producers are concentrated in Asia, mainly China and Southeast Asia, while the consumption of non-woven adhesive is widely distributed in North America, Europe, Asia, etc.

Non-woven adhesive market is highly concentrated with no more than 50 large players. In 2015, the top four producers account for more than 75% of the market. Leading players in this industry are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, Beardow Adams, Adtek Malaysia, Moresco, Savaré, etc.

Non-woven adhesive market can be classified based on its raw material type. SBC-based adhesives and APAO-based adhesives are two main types of adhesives for Non-woven market. Non-Woven adhesives are used in many applications such as baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and others (medical product, pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications). The largest consumption area of non-woven adhesive is Diaper and Incontinence Products, which accounted for 46.67% of 2015 world non-woven adhesive consumption.

The global non-woven adhesive production volume will increase to 752.4 K MT in 2022. It is estimated that the global non-woven adhesive demand would be growing steadily with emergency applications supporting the market, like pet pad and food pad.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market

The global Non-Woven Adhesive market is valued at 1825.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2344.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert's opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Non-Woven Adhesive Market Breakdown by Types:

SBC-based Adhesives

APAO-based Adhesives

Non-Woven Adhesive Market Breakdown by Application:

Feminine Hygiene Products Diaper

Diaper and Incontinence Products

Surgical Product

Others

Critical highlights covered in the Global Non-Woven Adhesive market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Non-Woven Adhesive market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Non-Woven Adhesive Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Non-Woven Adhesive Market report.

In the end, Non-Woven Adhesive Industry report provides the main region, market conditions with the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. This report also Present new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

