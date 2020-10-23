Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030.”
DelveInsight’s “Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- Each year, it is estimated that 4000 people develop PML in the United States and Europe combined.
- PML occurs in approximately one in 200,000 people.
- PML is associated with both HIV-1 and HIV-2.
- HIV infection accounts for almost 85% of the total cases, and its prevalence in this population is around 4-5%
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy market
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/progressive-multifocal-leukoencephalopathy-market
“PML groups did not differ in terms of age or gender.”
Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy is a disease that attacks part of your brain. It happens if your body can’t fight off disease the way it should.
It damages your brain’s white matter — cells that make a substance called myelin. This protects your nerves, and losing it can make it harder for you to move, think, and feel sensations.
PML is a very serious illness that can be fatal.
It’s caused by a virus called the JC virus. Most adults carry it, and it usually doesn’t cause any health problems. But it can if you have a weak immune system — if your body’s natural defenses against illness aren’t working right.
Symptoms
The first signs of PML can be different from person to person, depending on the nerves that are damaged first. But they often include:
- Clumsiness or loss of coordination
- Difficulty walking
- Facial drooping
- Loss of vision
- Personality changes
- Trouble speaking
- Weak muscles
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/progressive-multifocal-leukoencephalopathy-market
Some of the Companies Involved are:
- Excision BioTherapeutics Inc
- Neuway Pharma GmbH
- Humabs BioMed SA
- Neurimmune Holding AG
- Pomona Ricerca SRL
- And Many Others
Some of the Drugs Covered are:
- EBT-103
- IKT-01427
- Imatinib Mesylate
- NI-307
- And Many Others
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/progressive-multifocal-leukoencephalopathy-market
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy
- Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy : Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
- Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy : Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Risk Factors
5.5. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Diagnosis
- Patient Journey
- Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment and Management
8.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment Algorithm
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment
- Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
List to be continued in report
- Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
List to be continued in report
- Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy : Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size
15.1.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size
15.3.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size
15.4.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size
15.5.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size
15.6.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size
15.7.1. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size by Therapies in Japan
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy
- KOL Views
- Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Drivers
- Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Barriers
- Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Report Methodology
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/progressive-multifocal-leukoencephalopathy-market
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical and Bio-Tech companies formulate prudent business decisions for
Browse through our vast repository from here.
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Contact Person: Ankit Nigam
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +19193216187
City: Albany
State: New York
Country: United States
Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/
Other Press Releases: