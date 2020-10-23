Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030.”

DelveInsight’s “Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Facts:

Each year, it is estimated that 4000 people develop PML in the United States and Europe combined.

PML occurs in approximately one in 200,000 people.

PML is associated with both HIV-1 and HIV-2.

HIV infection accounts for almost 85% of the total cases, and its prevalence in this population is around 4-5%

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy market

“PML groups did not differ in terms of age or gender.”

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy is a disease that attacks part of your brain. It happens if your body can’t fight off disease the way it should.

It damages your brain’s white matter — cells that make a substance called myelin. This protects your nerves, and losing it can make it harder for you to move, think, and feel sensations.

PML is a very serious illness that can be fatal.

It’s caused by a virus called the JC virus. Most adults carry it, and it usually doesn’t cause any health problems. But it can if you have a weak immune system — if your body’s natural defenses against illness aren’t working right.

Symptoms

The first signs of PML can be different from person to person, depending on the nerves that are damaged first. But they often include:

Clumsiness or loss of coordination

Difficulty walking

Facial drooping

Loss of vision

Personality changes

Trouble speaking

Weak muscles

Some of the Companies Involved are:

Excision BioTherapeutics Inc

Neuway Pharma GmbH

Humabs BioMed SA

Neurimmune Holding AG

Pomona Ricerca SRL

And Many Others

Some of the Drugs Covered are:

EBT-103

IKT-01427

Imatinib Mesylate

NI-307

And Many Others

