Intelligent Gateways Market Insights Analysis 2019-2025

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the intelligent gateways market are Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NXP Semiconductors, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, Advantech Co., Ltd., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., AAEON, Eurotech, and Panduit Corporation, among others.

The players (manufacturers and vendors offering Intelligent Gateways solutions) are focusing on offering enhanced IoT solutions for various businesses by implementing intelligent gateways, with the help of partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in February 2016, Cisco partnered with Acility to accelerate the production of business models based on IoT, for offering an enhanced operational solution to the enterprises.

Intelligent Gateways Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the global intelligent gateways market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global intelligent gateways market during the forecast period, owing to high presence of intelligent platform providers and adoption of IoT across various industry verticals, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global intelligent gateways market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of advanced technologies, advanced smart devices such as smartphones and tablets, and digitalization, in the country. Besides, Latin America is also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Intelligent Gateways market segments

Global Intelligent Gateways market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Intelligent Gateways market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Intelligent Gateways market

Global Intelligent Gateways market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Intelligent Gateways market

Intelligent Gateways technology

Value Chain of Intelligent Gateways

Global Intelligent Gateways market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Intelligent Gateways market includes

North America Intelligent Power Meters market U.S. Canada

Latin America Intelligent Power Meters market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Intelligent Power Meters market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Intelligent Power Meters market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Intelligent Power Meters market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Intelligent Power Meters market

China Intelligent Power Meters market

Middle East and Africa Intelligent Power Meters market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

