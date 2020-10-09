Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2023 Competitive Landscape | Outlook with Blackboard Inc., CrossKnowledge, JZero Solutions Ltd, Litmos Limited

Premium market insights recently published a report titled “Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The report includes an authentic and accurate research study into the global Learning Management System (LMS) market based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment by leading industry experts. The report highlights the current market scenario and how it is likely to change in the future. This report examines growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments and key market trends that are likely to have a major impact on global market growth for Learning Management System (LMS).

Key Players:

Blackboard Inc., CrossKnowledge, JZero Solutions Ltd, Litmos Limited, Oracle Corporation, Paradiso Solutions, Saba Software, Inc., SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, and TalentLMS.

Learning management system (LMS) provides a complete solution package of various e-learning applications such as employee training & orientation, knowledge retention, education, and others. Moreover, cost-saving cloud deployment model has given rise to the adoption of LMS solution among various user types including academic and enterprises.

Growth in demand for enhanced training module among enterprises, e-learning platforms, and increase in ICT expenditure drive the LMS market. However, lack of awareness and inadequate IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations including Chile, Egypt, Nigeria, Iran, and others are expected to hinder the market growth.

The global learning management system (LMS) market is segmented based on deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise deployment models. By user type, it is divided into academic and enterprises. The industry vertical segment includes government & education, retail, healthcare, it & telecom, manufacturing, hospitality, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

