CAM Software Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is a software tool that assists engineers, architects, and other professionals to design and manufacture objects. CAM software refers to the use of a computer to assist in all operations of a manufacturing plant which includes planning, management, transportation, and storage. The primary purpose of the CAM software is to create a faster production process & components and provide more precise dimensions and material consistency. CAM applications are used to design a product and program manufacturing processes, specifically, CNC machining.

Key Players:

Autodesk Inc.

Mastercam

SolidCAM Ltd.

EdgeCAM

ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd.

GRZ Software

BobCAD-CAM, Inc.

Cimatron Group

Camnetics, Inc.

MecSoft Corporation

Dassault Systmes

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.Rise in use of CAM software in packaging machinery, surge in industrialization, and increase in investment of R&D activities drive the CAM market growth. However, availability of free and open-source CAM software is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions and technological advancements in CAM software are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in future. The global CAM software market is segmented based on design type, application, and region. Based on design type, the CAM market is classified into 2D and 3D. By application, it is divided into aerospace & defense industry, shipbuilding industry, automobile & train industry, machine tool industry, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DESIGN TYPE

2D

3D

BY APPLICATION

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Automobile & Train Industry

Machine Tool Industry

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

