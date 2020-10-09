Qualitative Strategic insights on Data Warehousing Market 2026 | Actian Corp,Amazon,Cloudera,Google,IBM Corporation,Microsoft,Oracle Corporation

Data warehousing is a collection of methods, techniques, and tools used to support knowledge staff such as senior managers, directors, managers, and analysts to conduct data analyses that help perform decision-making processes and improve information resources. Data warehousing contains additional tools compared to a relational database. Data warehousing facilitates users to access a vast amount of information. The data is organized in an effective and relevant manner, which is projected to boost the market growth. The growth in adoption of data warehousing helps organizations to optimize decisions and actions for planning regarding business development strategies. Data warehousing enables quick access to relevant data for making informed business decisions.

Key Players:

Actian Corp

Amazon

Cloudera

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Snowflake

Teradata.

Increase in need for dedicated storage system for surge in volume of data, rise in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics, the need for low-latency, real-time view, and analytics on operational data are some of the major factors that drive the global data warehousing market growth. In addition, increase in awareness of enterprises to utilize growth in streams of data from various sources in innovative ways and adoption of modern business intelligence tools by enterprises for which data warehousing is critical, are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Conversely, emerging trend of adopting virtual data warehousing and growing application of AI in data warehouse are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE OF OFFERING

– Extraction, Transportation and Loading (ETL) Solutions

– Statistical Analysis

– Data Mining

– Others

BY TYPE OF DATA

– Unstructured Data

– Semi-structured & Structured Data

BY DEPLOYMENT

– On-Premise

– Cloud

– Hybrid

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Telecom & IT

– Government

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

