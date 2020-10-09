Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth | Amazon,Exactcare Pharmacy,Flipkart Pvt. Ltd.,Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.,eBay Inc.,Remdi SeniorCare,Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd.

Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth from Publisher covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for healthcare e-commerce as a consequence of the secondary effects of Covid 19.

The global healthcare e-commerce market is expected to grow from $181 billion in 2019 to about $311.3 billion in 2020. Due to Covid-19, a significant growth is seen in the demand for medical supplies including surgical masks, gloves, medicines and other products. With people avoiding visiting market places and preferring to stay indoors, the online or e-commerce market for healthcare, especially supplies and medicines, is seeing a significant growth. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $382.8 billion at a CAGR of 20.6% through 2023.

The healthcare e-commerce market consists of sales of healthcare products and their related services. E-commerce is also known as internet commerce or electronic commerce and refers to the sales and purchase of goods and services using the internet. It enables healthcare institutions, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to purchase medical equipment and supplies through online channels. Healthcare e-commerce includes buying and selling medical devices and drugs and offers advantages such as convenience, lower prices & discounts, a wide range of products, replacement & refund policies, reviews & feedbacks, and quality certifications.

