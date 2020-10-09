Home Care Service Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 20219-2026

Home care service providers offer various services through their product portfolio for the daily work in the house or offices such as laundry, errands, medication, cleaning, cooking, maintenance, and medical care services. The home care services are available for two sectors, which include commercial and residential. The residential cleaning services include staff for the house hold work, such as carpet cleaners, window cleaners, and a variety of other cleaning and home care services such as personal care and companionship services, private duty nursing care services, and home health care services required on a less frequent basis. The commercial cleaning services include cleaning companies, such as carpet and window cleaners. The adoption of home care services has been quite high in the developed regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are catching up quickly.

Some of the key players of Home care service Market:

ABM Industries Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

Chemdry

Cleannet

Jani-king Inc

Pritchard Industries Inc

Sodexo

Stanley Steemer International Inc.

The Servicemaster Company LLC

The global home care service market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in awareness for hygiene and environment and increase in adoption of home care services such as cleaning, cooking and medical care among the consumers.

Moreover, growth in economy due to urbanization has paved the way for home care services. In addition, increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward hygiene and environment allows them to spend more on the luxury services, which further boost the demand for home care services. However, low man power and non-availability of local service providers restrict the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in number of working women population increase the popularity of home care service market.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings

2.1.1.Top impacting factors

2.1.2.Top investment pockets

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3.Key Forces Shaping Home Care Services Market

3.3.1.Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2.Low threat of new entrants

3.3.3.High threat of substitutes

3.3.4.Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5.Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4.INDUSTRY PAIN POINT ANALYSIS

3.1.Consumer analysis

3.2.Market dynamics

3.2.1.Drivers

3.2.1.1.Economic upsurge

3.2.1.2.Increased disposable income and hygiene consciousness

