Europe Oil and Gas Electric Submersible Pump Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2020 to 2025; Borets International Limited, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International plc

The Europe Oil and Gas Electric Submersible Pump Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

– The Bowland Shale in Northern England and the Midland Valley of Scotland and the Weald Basin in Southern England are expected to create drilling and completion opportunities in the future, driving the market of the oil and gas electric submersible pump.

– With oil production of 11.5 million barrels per day in 2019, Russia is leading the market of the oil and gas electric submersible pump. It is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well.

Key Market Trends

Offshore Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The electric submersible pump (ESP) system is an artificial-lift system that utilizes a downhole pumping system that is electrically driven. The pump typically comprises multiple centrifugal pump sections that can be individually configured ideally for the production and wellbore characteristics of an application.

– Oil and gas electric submersible pump systems are expected to witness growth in the United Kingdom in 2019, as the high pressure, high-temperature Culzean gas field in the central North Sea, one of the biggest start-ups, comes online.

– Moreover, the Norwegian parliament opened most of the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea South (including Southeast) for petroleum activities. Therefore, an increase in exploration and production activities is expected to drive the ESP market during and beyond the forecast period.

– In July 2018, Equinor applied for development and operation for Phase 3 of Troll, which entails producing the gas cap in Troll Vest. Such activities are a good indicator of market demand for oilfield equipment, such as oil and gas electric submersible pump systems.

– The declining crude oil production to 17 million barrels per day in Europe due to maturing oilfields is expected to drive the need for ESPs to compensate for the production loss.

Russia to Dominate the Market

– In 2019, Russia held a 20% share of global drilling activities, followed by the United States. With this, Russia is expected to create significant opportunities for the oil and gas electric submersible pump market in the long run.

– Russian oil and gas condensate production totaled 560.25 million metric tons in 2019, equivalent to 11.25 million barrels per day. This marked the highest production level reached by Russia post-Soviet era, witnessing a continuous increase in the crude oil and natural gas production.

– Gazprom Neft continues to conduct studies on its Bazhenov acreage and is targeting 40,000 b/d of production from shale by 2023. With this significant demand for the ESPs can be expected in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe oil and gas electric submersible pump market is moderately consolidated. Some of the major companies include Borets International Limited, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International plc, Baker Hughes Company, and Schlumberger Limited.