Arc Flash Protection Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2020 to 2025; ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Siemens AG

The Arc Flash Protection Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

– The utility sector is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing uses of safety electrical and electronic equipment to maintain international safety standards.

– The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is concentrating on having a higher share of the manufacturing sector in its country’s GDP. With its shrinking prospects for investment in the oil & gas industry, the country is planning to diversify its business to other business segments, such as manufacturing. For instance, the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 aims to grow the non-oil sector by more than 7.5% annually to help the UAE achieve a neutral non-oil trade balance.

Key Market Trends

Utility Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– Arch flash protection system consists of relays, breakers, and fault current limiters. The system controls the flow of current to the electrical equipment and protects it from any electrical accident that may arise due to flaws in a network.

– From power generation to transmission and distribution, the utility sector puts huge investment and workforce to maintain and to operate a power grid. Safety being a prior concern of prevention from having an unnecessary incident, so the installation of an arc flash protection system is very much necessary within a power grid.

– To prioritize the safety of industry and workforce, an organization such as OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), and NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) has set different codes and standards for flames and electric arcs and is a mandate in many countries to abide by it, to have clearance for project development and installation.

– In 2018, global electricity generation was around 26614.8 terawatt-hours. Of the total electricity production, utility sectors such as fossil fuel and renewable have different contribution shares.

North America to Dominate the Market

– The growing industrial safety norms and energy projects are expected to significantly drive the arc flash protection market in the region, mainly due to the United States being an early adopter of industry standards.

– The region is the second leading manufacturing hub after China, which contributes nearly 16.6% of the global manufacturing output. With high manufacturing and mandate safety standards, the region is estimated to have a high installation of arc flash protection systems.

– Additionally, the region has a significant presence in the oil and gas industry. With 135 operating refineries and the highest crude and natural gas production in the United States during 2018, it is estimated to have the highest number of arc flash protection system in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The arc flash protection market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in the market include Schneider Electric SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Arcteq Relays Ltd, Eaton Corporation Plc, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Littlefuse Inc, and NR Electric Co. Ltd.