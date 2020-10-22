Biobanking Market 2020-2026 to Post a CAGR of XX% Consumer research, Analytical Research Report, Market Size & Growth, Business Forecast by types, by applications

Biobanking Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Biobanking Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Biobanking industry. Both established and new players in Biobanking industries can use the report to understand the Biobanking market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher

Panasonic

Sigma-Aldrich

SOL Group

Promega

BD

Brooks Life Science

QIAGEN

Tecan Group

Lifeline Scientific

So-Low

LVL Technologies

DNA Genotek

Micronic

Askion

Biolife Solutions

Cryo Bio System

BioRep

Analysis of the Market:

Biobank is a biorepository for the preservation and collection of biological material used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Depending on the aims of research, different biobanks store different kinds of samples such as tissues, blood, serum, DNA, and RNA.

The classification of Biobanking includes Equipment and Consumable. The proportion of Equipment in 2015 is about 41.42% and the proportion keeps steady.

The Application of Biobanking is Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks and Population Biobanks. The most proportion of Biobanking is Population Biobanks and the consumption in 2015 is 849.17 M USD. Tissue Biobanks is the second and the consumption in 2015 is 676.22 M USD

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.90% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.09%. China consumption market share is about4.84%.

The market is relatively dispersion. Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group are the leaders of the industry, they together with 32.28% market and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biobanking Market

In 2019, the global Biobanking market size was USUSD 2735.9 million and it is expected to reach USUSD 4077.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Biobanking Scope and Market Size

Biobanking market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biobanking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Biobanking market is segmented into Equipment, Consumable, etc.

Segment by Application, the Biobanking market is segmented into Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks, Population Biobanks, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biobanking market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biobanking market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Biobanking Market Share Analysis

Biobanking market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Biobanking business, the date to enter into the Biobanking market, Biobanking product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group, Promega, BD, Brooks Life Science, QIAGEN, Tecan Group, Lifeline Scientific, So-Low, LVL Technologies, DNA Genotek, Micronic, Askion, Biolife Solutions, Cryo Bio System, BioRep, etc.

This report focuses on the global Biobanking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biobanking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



Biobanking Market Breakdown by Types:

Equipment

Consumable

Biobanking Market Breakdown by Application:

Virtual Biobanks

Tissue Biobanks

Population Biobanks

