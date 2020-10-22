ELECTRONIC BONE GROWTH STIMULATORS MARKET 2020: TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS (ZIMMER BIOMET, OSSATEC, EXOGEN, BIOVENTUS, ORTHOFIX, DJO GLOBAL, MEDTRONIC, STRYKER, TERUMO BCT, ARTHEX ETC.) & FORECAST TO 2026

The rise in obesity and the increase in a number of orthopedic injuries are the major driving factors for the growth of bone growth stimulator market. However, insufficient knowledge about the success rates of BGS and the higher treatment cost are the major restraints in the growth of the bone growth stimulator. Moreover, the increasing demand for safe, innovative and modern effective treatment techniques can create an opportunity for the bone growth stimulator market.

Bone Growth Stimulator (BGS) is an electrical device used in the medical industry for the healing process of a fracture. BGS enhances this process by stimulating the production of new cells by applying the proper amount of electrical energy to the bone, allowing the fracture to heal considerably faster. Stimulators are commonly used for hard-to-treat fractures, non-unions, and poorly healing stress fractures of the scaphoid, distal tibia, femur, humerus, and fifth metatarsal shaft. The bone growth stimulating results in an enhanced osteogenic environment with calcification and mineralization of the fibrocartilage, repairs the fracture site and increases vascularity.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Zimmer Biomet

• Ossatec

• Exogen

• Bioventus

• Orthofix International

• Djo Global

• Medtronic

• Stryker

• Terumo Bct

• Arthex

Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Segment by Type

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

Segment by Application

Neurological Surgeries

Oral Surgeries

Non-unison Fractures

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Market Overview

2 Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Consumption by Regions

5 Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Business

8 Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

