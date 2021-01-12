Spirulina Marketplace: Traits and Long term Programs

Spirulina is a herbal algae powder referred to as cyanobacteria that incorporates potent degree of proteins, antioxidants, and nutrition B and different vitamins. Spirulina shows more than a few advantages akin to decreasing of LDL and triglyceride ranges and anticancer homes. It additionally reduces blood power, is efficacious towards anemia, and improves muscle power. The worldwide spirulina marketplace generated $348 million in 2018, and is projected to succeed in $779 million by way of 2026, rising at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The rise in use of spirulina as a nutritional meals complement, owing to its top dietary content material is the main issue that drives the spirulina marketplace. Moreover, building up in adoption of wholesome meals in advanced international locations gas the marketplace enlargement of spirulina in meals & drinks. The upward thrust in incidence of most cancers, cardiovascular sicknesses, immune sicknesses, and different sicknesses boosts the call for of spirulina.

Moreover, building up in healthcare expenditure and disposable source of revenue a few of the inhabitants is predicted to extend the marketplace enlargement. On the other hand, restricted useful resource of spirulina as it’s extracted from the freshwater resources which might be to be had in only a few spaces hinders the marketplace enlargement. Rising economies akin to India, China, Mexico, and Brazil are expected to offer new alternatives for the marketplace enlargement all over the forecast length.

The worldwide spirulina marketplace is segmented into kind, utility, drug components, and area. By means of kind, the marketplace is bifurcated into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Platensis. In accordance with utility, it’s classified into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, meals & drinks, agriculture, feed, and others. In accordance with drug components, the spirulina marketplace is classified into powder, pill & tablet, liquid, and granule & gelling agent. In accordance with area, it’s analyzed throughout North The us, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By means of Kind

o Arthrospira Platensis

o Arthrospira Maxima

• By means of Software

o Nutraceuticals

o Meals & Drinks

o Cosmetics

o Animal Feed

o Others

• By means of Drug Formula

o Powder

o Pill & Pill

o Liquid

o Granule & Gelling Agent

• By means of Area

o North The us

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• UK

• Remainder of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• Japan

• India

• China

• Remainder of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Brazil

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Remainder of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Cyanotech

• DIC Company

• Chr. Hansen Maintaining A/S

• Dongtai Town Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.

• Algenol Biofuels Inc

• Prolgae

• Sensient Applied sciences Company

• Parry Neutraceuticals

• Algatec

The opposite gamers within the worth chain come with (profiles no longer incorporated within the document):

• GNC Holdings, Inc.

• Now Well being Workforce Inc.

• Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co.

• Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd.

• A ways East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd.

