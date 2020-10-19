Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) is the condensation compound of propylene glycol and epoxy ethane. It belongs to nonionic surfactant. APEG is soluble in water and many organic solvent.APEG with active groups can react with active hydrogen or double bonds, thus it can be used in modified silicone graft reaction and dispersant in polymer materials. APEG is an important raw material of polycarboxylate water-reducing agent. APEG also can be used as the chemical intermediates in other industry, such as paper making, coating etc.

Clariant(DE), HAPEC(CN) and Shijiazhuang Haisen(CN) are the leaders in the global APEG market and they occupied more than 50% share in 2015.The allyloxy polyethylene glycol (APEG) consumption declined particularly fast in China, the average speed nearly reaches 24% from 2011 to 2015. This occurred due to better performance and decreasing price of its substitutes.The consumption share of China, Korea and Europe and Asia Other were 41.25%, 7.73%, 24.16% and 10.57% in 2015. China is the largest consumption region and the consumption share reduced more than 17% from 2011 to 2015.The worldwide market for Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Report further studies the market development status and future Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

APEG-800

APEG-1000

APEG-1200

APEG-1500

APEG-1800

APEG-2000

APEG-2200

APEG-2400 Major Applications are as follows:

Building Construction

Bridge Construction

Road Construction