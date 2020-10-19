Global Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Aluminum hydroxide is the largest and most widely used inorganic flame retardant additive. It can not only resist flame retardation, but also inhibit the emission of smoke and absorption of toxic gases such as hydrogen halide

Nabaltec

Albemarleoration

Huber Engineered Materials

TOR Minerals

Almatis

Shandong Chuanjun Chemical

R.J. Marshall

SAFIC-ALCAN UK

Scope of the Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant Market Report: This report focuses on the Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume both due to growth in end use applications and wider acceptance of ATH flame retardants in various end-use industries.

600 Mesh

1000 Mesh

8000 Mesh Major Applications are as follows:

Building and Construction

Electricals and Electronics

Wires and Cables

Textiles

Transportation