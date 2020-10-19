Glass-ionomer Cement Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Glass-ionomer Cement Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Glass-ionomer Cement market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Glass-ionomer Cement manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Glass-ionomer Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Dental cement is a type of dental material that can be used for different purposes. Some cements are used to restore dental work, while others are used to create original dental work. Some are permanent, while others are temporary. Dentists must make sure to follow the manufacturer’s directions for each type of cement, in terms of mixing, using the correct ratios and subjecting it to the correct temperatures. There are five types of dental cement: zinc-oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, glass ionomer and composite resin.

GC (Japan)

3M (US)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)

Mitsui Kulzer (Japan)

Shofu (Japan)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Switzerland)

VOCO (Germnay)

Kerr (US)

DENTAURUM (Germnay)

Prime Dental (US)

Promedica (Germnay)

I-dental (Lithuania)

Harvard (Germany)

Rongxiang Dent (China)

Shanghai DMF (China)

The Glass-ionomer Cement industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although some small companies have price advantage, the performance is narrow to some extent due to the poor tech, cheap raw material and not suitable for sensitive skin. The worldwide market for Glass-ionomer Cement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Glass-ionomer Cement in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Restorative Cements

Luting Cement

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics