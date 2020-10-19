Global Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Wedge bonding can be a great solution for performing low profile or fine pitch interconnects and is also well suited for running stitch interconnects (also known as die-to-die bonding and chain bonding), reverse bonding, and ribbon bonding. Wedge bonding works by using a wedge bonder. A wire is passed through the wedge tool over the microchip. The capillary then settles over the area that need

Scope of the Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment Market Report: Market research analysts at QYResearch predict that the global Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment market will grow steadily during the next five years and post a CAGR of nearly 1.04% by 2022. This market research analysis identifies the increasing design complexity of semiconductor devices as one of the primary growth factors for the global Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment market. The rise in design complexities such as slimmer version, use of metallic case, and larger displays in smartphones and other electronics has reduced the space for semiconductor components. This in turn, increases the complexity of the design and the development of semiconductor devices and increases the need for new processing tools and equipment to manufacture them. Moreover, the constant introduction of new electronics such as smartphones with improved features also compels vendors to modify the manufacturing process and design new products compatible with the existing and new standards, which will subsequently propel the market's growth.The Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment market is a part of the overall semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment market. The shift in semiconductor packaging towards 3D IC technology will intensify the competition between the IDMs and OSATs. The packaging market has a huge potential and provides several growth opportunities to IDMs and OSATs. IDMs are working on expanding into the assembly business, while the OSATs are trying to make use of this opportunity to raise the profit margins. In 2016, IDMs held the maximum market shares during 2016 and this segment is projected to continue its market dominance during the forecasted period as well. The need to increase production capacity and the need to adhere to the constant technological innovation in packaging techniques will be the major factors fueling market growth. Furthermore, the rising R&D activities and the adoption of innovative technologies by the semiconductor packaging industry, will also drive the growth of the Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment market in this end-user segment.Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment industry is highly concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, US and Asia. Among them, Singapore output volume accounted for more than 53.24% of the total output of global Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment in 2016. Kulicke & Soffa is the world leading manufacturer in global Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment market with the market share of 54.19%, in terms of revenue, followed by ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), Hesse, Cho-Onpa and F&K Delvotec Bondtechnik. It shows that the Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment. The worldwide market for Wire Wedge Bonder Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 92 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual Major Applications are as follows:

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)