Glycine Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.

Ajinomoto

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Showa Denko KK

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Chattem Chemicals

Paras Intermediates

Evonik

Avid Organics

Kumar Industries

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical

Linxi Hongtai

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Zhenxing Chemical

Newtrend Group

Major Classifications are as follows:

Glycine-Food Grade

Glycine-Tech Grade

Major Applications are as follows:

Pesticide Industry

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry