AC Motors Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

An AC motor is an electric motor driven by an alternating current (AC). The AC motor commonly consists of two basic parts, an outside stationary stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field.

ABB Ltd.

ITouchless

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Rexroth Ag,General Electric

Siemens AG

Regal Beloit

Simplehuman LLC

Crompton Greaves Power Efficiency Corporation

Surging government initiatives & incentives coupled with mounting electricity consumptions is anticipated to drive the North American and European AC motors market. Additionally, several incentive programs in the U.S. and European countries for early replacement of low efficient electric motors may spur the demand for energy efficient AC motors. However, this region may not witness exponential growth owing to shifting of manufacturing plants of several motor vehicles and electronic appliances to Asian countries. However, Asia Pacific is is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years owing to increasing purchasing power, continuous production of AC motor-driven applications, and developing economies in India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The worldwide market for AC Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Permanent Magnet Motor

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Steel Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Transportation Industry