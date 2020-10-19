Water Meter Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Water Meter Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Water Meter market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Water Meter manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Water Meter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Short Description About Water Meter Market:

A water meter is a device that is used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial building that are supplied with water by a public water supply system. They can also be used at a well, water source or water system to determine the flow of water via a specific portion of the system.. Some water meters measure water in gallons while others measure in cubic feet.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/12642704

The research covers the current Water Meter market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Sensus Metering

Itron

Honeywell(Elster)

Roper Industries(Neptune)

Mueller Water Products

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Badger Meter Inc

Arad Group(Master Meter)

Kamstrup Water Metering

Zenner

ABB

Ningbo Water Meter

Shanchuan Group

Donghai Group

LianLi Water Meter

Chengde Water Meter

Chongqing Smart Meter Scope of the Water Meter Market Report: This report focuses on the Water Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Global water meter industry is dispersed. China occupied a dominant position for water meter, accounting for about 45.85% in 2015, followed by EU, with the production market share of 25.32%.Leading players in water meter industry are Sensus, Ningbo Water Meter, Itron, etc. Sensus is the largest manufacturer of water meter, with the sales market share of 8.00% in 2015.The price of water meter is higher year by year from 18.46 USD/Unit in 2011 to 19.00 USD/unit in 2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to increase. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.Residential Use is the biggest application segment of the water meter market, in terms of value, with the market share of 53.16% in 2015.The worldwide market for Water Meter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 5180 million US$ in 2023, from 3300 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Water Meter Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Water Meter Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Water Meter market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Mechanical Water Meter

Smart Water Meter Major Applications are as follows:

Residential Use

Commericial Use