CFRP Recycle Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

CFRP (Carbon fiber reinforced plastics/polymer) are ideal lightweight structural materials for aerospace, automotive, energy and sports industries. CFRP Recycle is recycling CFRP from end-of-life parts and waste generated in the production process, such as scrap materials, out-of-date prepreg. Carbon fiber is an advanced material ten times stronger than steel at only a quarter of its weight. CFRP, a composite material made of carbon fiber and plastic, has the added advantage of being highly resistant to deformation and to both acid and alkaline corrosion.

Carbon Conversions

ELG Carbon Fibre

Karborek

CFK Valley Recycling

JCMA

AdTech International

CRTC

Adherent Tech

Hadeg Recycling

Procotex

SGL ACF

CFRI

CFRP (Carbon fiber reinforced plastics/polymer) are ideal lightweight structural materials for aerospace, automotive, energy and sports industries. Against this backdrop of stricter CO2 restrictions and reducing fuel consumption, we expect the demand for CFRP replacing high-tension steel and other materials will keep rapid growth. The CFRP market will exhibit strong growth in the near future across many industry sectors and applications. Faced with environmental and legislative pressures, gradually increasing landfill costs, CFRP recycle on industrial scale is imperative, while CFRP Products currently are just disposed in Landfill. The technology recovering and recycling CFRP from production remnants and end of life components is required to improve its sustainability. A number of companies have emerged in the past years or so operating commercially in carbon fiber recycling. The CFRP recycle market is concentrated in USA and Europe. Large enterprises such as Carbon Conversions, ELG Carbon Fibre, Karborek, CFK Valley Recycling, JCMA, AdTech International, CRTC, and Adherent Tech. The worldwide market for CFRP Recycle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2023, from 270 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Chemical Process

Physical Process Major Applications are as follows:

Aerospace

Sporting Goods

Automobiles

Industrial Use