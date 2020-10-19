Global Propyl Gallate Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Propyl Gallate Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Propyl Gallate market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Propyl Gallate manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Propyl Gallate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Propyl gallate, or propyl 3, 4, 5-trihydroxybenzoate is an ester formed by the condensation of gallic acid and propanol. Propyl gallate is an antioxidant which protects against oxidation by hydrogen peroxide and oxygen free radicals. Propyl gallate is used to protect oils and fats in products from oxidation; it is used in foods, cosmetics, hair products, adhesives, and lubricants.

Gallochem

Chicheng Biotech

Hunan Linong Technology

Jiurui Biotech

Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech

Longyuan Nature Polyphesis Synthesis

Tianxin Medical&Chemical

Microherb

Wenzhou Ouhai Fine Chemicals

In the recent years, propyl gallate capacity develops slowly. At present, the China is still the world's largest propyl gallate production regions, because of the raw materials limit, only a few companies in the world and they are mainly distributed in China.The raw material of propyl gallate is galla chinensis and it only produces in China, so almost known manufacturers are concentrated in China.

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Food Additives

Pharmaceutical Industry

Industrial Field