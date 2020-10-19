COVID – 19 Impact on Snow Goggles Industry Share, Market Trend, Growth, Top Key Players and Research Report 2023

Snow Goggles Industry studies are essential for winter sporting activities like skiing and snowboarding. These goggles protect skiers and snowboarders from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays and come equipped with double lenses, anti-fog coatings, and good venting facilities. Since the lenses are large, these goggles offer a wider field of view and excellent peripheral vision.

This report focuses on the Snow Goggles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe was the largest segment of the global snow goggles market in 2017 and accounted for a market share of around 35%. Factors such as an increase in the disposable income and rising participation in outdoor recreational activities will contribute to this region’s growth in the coming years.

Most snow goggle frames are manufactured using soft, flexible materials like nylon, rubber, and propionate materials as they do not become brittle in the cold and offer better protection against face injuries.

The worldwide market for Snow Goggles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Snow Goggles Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Bolle

Electric Visual Evolution

Oakley

Smith Optics

Amer Sports

Anon Optics

Dragon Alliance

Giro

POC

SCOTT Sports

Spy Optic

UVEX

Zeal Optics

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ordinary Lenses

Myopic Lenses

Presbyopic Glasses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Competition

Entertainment

Other

