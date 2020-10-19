COVID – 19 Impact on ZigBee Remotes Industry 2020 Market Growth, Type, Trend, Key Players and Forecast Report 2023

ZigBee Remotes Industry studies a wireless and open, global standard with added benefits such as low-cost, low-power wireless M2M networks. The ZigBee standard is the only wireless technology that enables device-to-device communication in any market and functions on IEEE 802.15.4 physical radio specification in unsanctioned bands that include 2.4 GHz, 900 MHz, and 868 MHz.

This report focuses on the ZigBee Remotes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing need for low energy wireless technology will drive the growth prospects for the global ZigBee remotes market in the forthcoming years. In general, high-power-consuming batteries are not environment-friendly because they contain harmful chemical and heavy metal content.

Also, the mining process for these batteries consumes plenty of water, energy, and chemicals that result in heavy carbon footprint. ZigBee is the optimum substitute for the batteries as it counters these disadvantages related to manufacturing, distribution, and disposal.

The worldwide market for ZigBee Remotes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

ZigBee Remotes Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Atmel

GreenPeak Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories

SMK Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Universal Electronics

Universal Remote Control

Market Segment by Type, covers:

4 GHz

900 MHz

868 MHz

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Public And Commercial

Residential

